Lytle, Baker led Liberty women to road win at High Point

Liberty and High Point renewed their women’s basketball rivalry after a near three-year hiatus Wednesday night at the Millis Center in High Point, North Carolina.

The outcome was similar to the previous 55 meetings between the former Big South Conference rivals.

Emily Lytle scored a game-high 25 points, Ashtyn Baker scored 10 of her 19 points in the third quarter, and the Flames pulled away in the second half to claim a 76-66 victory over the Panthers.

The Flames (4-3) picked up their first road victory of the season and improved to 27-6 all-time at the Millis Center.

Liberty and High Point (2-3) hadn’t met since the 2018 Big South tournament when the Flames throttled the Panthers 78-54 on the way to the conference title and NCAA Tournament berth.

Wednesday night’s triumph was Liberty’s 42nd over High Point.

Lytle led the way by shooting 8 of 13 from the field and pulling down seven rebounds. She went 7 for 8 from the free throw line. Her miss with four seconds remaining snapped her program-record streak of 34 consecutive made free throws.

Baker was electric in a third quarter in which the Liberty offense came to life.