Lytle delivers big shots down the stretch as Liberty sets up rematch with FGCU for ASUN title

Emily Lytle vividly remembers the reaction of her Liberty women’s basketball teammates when, one year ago, they were told the ASUN Conference championship game against FGCU was being canceled. The guard initially though coach Carey Green was joking with the team. Others wondered aloud, "He can't be serious." Then the realization set in: COVID-19 was bringing the sports world to a halt.
That feeling never left Lytle and those who were in that room.
"It was hard. It was hard for a lot of us," Lytle said Friday. “I think that kind of fueled us to get to where we are now to play in the championship game Sunday."
Lytle and Liberty are back where they were one year ago: Ready to face FGCU with a berth in the NCAA tournament on the line.
Lytle scored a game-high 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and the Flames used a dominating fourth quarter to pull away and defeat North Florida 65-52 Friday in the ASUN tournament semifinals at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.
“We’ve come a full calendar year and we’re back in that position,” Green said. “ … We’re grateful. We’re excited for that opportunity.”
The second-seeded Flames (19-7) and top-seeded FGCU (25-2) meet at 2 p.m., Sunday inside KSU Convocation Center. The Eagles topped Lipscomb 59-44 in the other semifinal.
It is the third straight season the teams are slated to play for the ASUN title. FGCU, ranked No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, won the 2019 title 72-49, and the 2020 title game was canceled before the teams could meet in Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
FGCU swept this season's series with home victories of 80-60 and 65-50 on March 5 and 6.
“I think it’s going to take a lot,” Lytle said when asked what it’s going to take to beat FGCU. “We do well when our bench has energy and it rubs off on us on the court. … If we can match [FGCU’s energy], I think we’ll be in good shape.”
Lytle scored eight points in the fourth quarter Friday as the Flames overcame a dreadful third period to pull away. She hit a 3-pointer, her fifth of the game, that sparked an 8-0 run as the lead swelled to 14, 63-49, on her free throws with 47 seconds remaining.
“She was very efficient, effective and chose her moments and had some big ones at the end,” Green said of Lytle. “We need her to step up [Sunday] and be just as efficient.”
Bridgette Rettstatt scored 13 points and pulled down a team-best eight rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench.
“Bridgette had a big game for us and stepped up like a senior leader,” Green said.
Rhetta Moore scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds before fouling out with 24.4 seconds remaining for the Ospreys (14-11). Marissa Mackins had 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting to go along with six assists, and Erin Jones finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.
UNF, which trailed 36-30 at halftime thanks to Liberty’s 14-of-27 shooting, scored nine of the third quarter’s first 11 points to take a 39-38 lead on Jones’ 3 from the left wing with 2:23 left in the period.
Liberty missed its first nine shots in the period and was 1 of 12 from the field with a little more than a minute remaining in the quarter.
Lytle converted on a layup with 1:08 left in the frame and Dee Brown followed 28 seconds later with a 3-pointer as the Flames finished the quarter with a small flurry to get the advantage up to five.
UNF couldn’t capitalize on Liberty’s dreadful third-quarter shooting by shooting 3 of 14 and 2 of 9 from 3-point range.
“That was the turning point of the game,” Green said. “ … The key is that we still played tough defense, even if we struggled on the offensive end.
“Then we just dominated in the fourth quarter.”