Lytle delivers big shots down the stretch as Liberty sets up rematch with FGCU for ASUN title

It is the third straight season the teams are slated to play for the ASUN title. FGCU, ranked No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, won the 2019 title 72-49, and the 2020 title game was canceled before the teams could meet in Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

FGCU swept this season's series with home victories of 80-60 and 65-50 on March 5 and 6.

“I think it’s going to take a lot,” Lytle said when asked what it’s going to take to beat FGCU. “We do well when our bench has energy and it rubs off on us on the court. … If we can match [FGCU’s energy], I think we’ll be in good shape.”

Lytle scored eight points in the fourth quarter Friday as the Flames overcame a dreadful third period to pull away. She hit a 3-pointer, her fifth of the game, that sparked an 8-0 run as the lead swelled to 14, 63-49, on her free throws with 47 seconds remaining.

“She was very efficient, effective and chose her moments and had some big ones at the end,” Green said of Lytle. “We need her to step up [Sunday] and be just as efficient.”

Bridgette Rettstatt scored 13 points and pulled down a team-best eight rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench.