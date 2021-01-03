Lytle's late play, Baker's scoring lift Liberty to ASUN sweep of Lipscomb

Emily Lytle has shown different elements to her game in ASUN Conference play.

The Liberty senior, a scoring machine in nonconference action, wasn’t asked to score at will in the Flames’ season-opening series against Lipscomb. Sure, she scored when needed, but she gobbled up rebounds and served as a playmaker when teammates were open.

Lytle’s growth was evident in the final sequences of Liberty’s 76-66 overtime victory over Lipscomb on Sunday at Liberty Arena. She recorded two of her five assists in overtime and secured two key rebounds that led to four made free throws to help the Flames (6-3, 2-0 ASUN) complete the weekend sweep over the Bisons (3-5, 0-2).

“I just do what I can to win and I’m just trying to expand my game,” Lytle said after posting a second-straight impressive stat line against the Bisons.

Lytle had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists Sunday after recording 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists Saturday.

Her two assists in overtime were instrumental in the Flames closing the extra session on a 13-0 run.

She delivered a beautiful backdoor pass to Makaela Kestner, who converted the layup with 2:54 remaining to put Liberty ahead for good at 68-66.