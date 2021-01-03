Lytle's late play, Baker's scoring lift Liberty to ASUN sweep of Lipscomb

Emily Lytle has shown different elements to her game in ASUN Conference play.
The Liberty senior, a scoring machine in nonconference action, wasn’t asked to score at will in the Flames’ season-opening series against Lipscomb. Sure, she scored when needed, but she gobbled up rebounds and served as a playmaker when teammates were open.
Lytle’s growth was evident in the final sequences of Liberty’s 76-66 overtime victory over Lipscomb on Sunday at Liberty Arena. She recorded two of her five assists in overtime and secured two key rebounds that led to four made free throws to help the Flames (6-3, 2-0 ASUN) complete the weekend sweep over the Bisons (3-5, 0-2).
“I just do what I can to win and I’m just trying to expand my game,” Lytle said after posting a second-straight impressive stat line against the Bisons.
Lytle had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists Sunday after recording 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists Saturday.
Her two assists in overtime were instrumental in the Flames closing the extra session on a 13-0 run.
She delivered a beautiful backdoor pass to Makaela Kestner, who converted the layup with 2:54 remaining to put Liberty ahead for good at 68-66.
Lytle then found Dee Brown posted up on the block for an easy layup with 36.8 seconds left for a 72-66 advantage, and Lytle finished the victory at the free throw line by going 4 for 4 from the stripe.
“I think it was huge,” Lytle said. “Anytime you can hit free throws to close out a game … and finish the game off strong, I think that’s really important.”
Liberty point guard Ashtyn Baker scored a career-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting and played all but 11 seconds of the 45-minute contest. She added four rebounds and five assists.
Mya Berkman added 15 points and six rebounds. She shot 6 of 7 from the field.
“It’s a huge team win,” Baker said.
Baker gave the Flames a 63-61 lead with 1.9 seconds left in regulation when she connected on a pull-up jumper from outside the lane on the right wing.
Baker and her teammates thought the victory was secure until Kestner was whistled for a foul with 0.9 seconds remaining.
Lipscomb’s Jordan Peete made both free throws to send the game into overtime.
“It was definitely an emotional roller coaster,” Baker said of the final seconds.
The Flames won Saturday’s matchup by a comfortable 29-point margin and were never really challenged after the opening quarter.
However, the Bisons came out firing to open Sunday’s game and raced out to a 13-4 lead.
Taylor Clark scored 10 of her 22 points in that stretch.
Casey Collier added 22 points for Lipscomb and put the Bisons ahead 22-14 with 3:23 remaining in the second quarter.
“I thought Lipscomb came out swinging. They had us on our heels,” Liberty associate head coach Alexis Sherard said.
The Flames never allowed the deficit to reach double digits and methodically chipped away before closing the first half on a 9-0 run to take a 23-22 halftime lead.
Baker scored the final six points of the stretch.
“I think we definitely came out slow. It was huge coming into the second quarter just kind of finding our rhythm and going on those runs and kind of shifting the momentum back in our favor going into halftime,” Baker said. “I really think that helped boost us going into the third.”
Liberty and North Alabama were the only teams to post sweeps to open conference play. UNA won twice at home against Kennesaw State, while Stetson and North Florida split their series.
“It feels great. We needed that, especially starting off conference,” Baker said. “It was tough, but I’m glad we pulled it out.”