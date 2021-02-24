Mathieu's adjustments spark Liberty offensive onslaught against N.C. A&T

Logan Mathieu spent part of Tuesday in Scott Jackson’s office and had flashbacks to a similar meeting with the Liberty baseball coach during the 2019 season. Mathieu, the Flames’ power-hitting first baseman, watched film of his at-bats from this past weekend at Campbell, and Jackson reminded Mathieu of the discussion the two had two seasons prior.
Mathieu struggled at the plate during a three-game series at USF in March 2019, and Jackson worked with him on making some key adjustments. The first was getting his hands away from his body so he wouldn’t be late on attacking fastballs in the zone, and the second focused on keeping his front side on the ball to be in better position for powerful swings.
Those adjustments paid off in a big way Wednesday against North Carolina A&T.
Mathieu clubbed a two-run home run in the second inning that opened the floodgates for the Liberty offense. Mathieu’s big day highlighted the Flames’ 16-2 shellacking of the Aggies in Liberty’s home opener at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
“Down at Campbell I was pull-happy, trying to pull everything,” Mathieu revealed, “and [Jackson] just reminded me of that: I don’t have to pull to hit one out. I was trying to use the whole field.”
Mathieu, a left-handed hitter, went opposite field for both of his hits Wednesday. His homer in the second inning easily cleared the wall in left-center field, and Jackson said it reminded him of Mathieu’s first career long ball, which came Feb. 24, 2018, in a home win over Binghamton.
It was Mathieu’s first homer since the 2019 season. He missed the entire 2020 campaign because of a knee injury, and he went 0 for 9 last weekend against Campbell.
“Logan was antsy and I think a little juiced up on opening weekend,” Jackson said. “Front side was really coming off the ball, and he spent some time looking at video and doing some things in the cages, and he knows he can hit.”
Mathieu’s homer got the Flames (2-2) back on track after left fielder Brandon Rohrer, who happens to be Mathieu’s roommate, was hit in the face with a fastball leading off the second inning.
Rohrer immediately crumpled to the turf and was down for several minutes while being tended to by Jackson and the team trainer. Rohrer walked off the field under his own power, and Jackson revealed after the game Rohrer suffered a broken nose following X-rays taken on campus. "I’ll wait to get news from Dan Preusser [baseball athletic trainer] and see where we are with him," Jackson said.
“We’re super close and just to see that happen to him is awful,” Mathieu said. “He’s been a key part of our lineup for as long as he’s been here. It’s been what, three or four years? He’s been a consistent hitter where we know what we’re going to get with him. For that to happen, it’s almost tough just to come out of that and dial it back in. I’m glad we did.”
The offense took off after Mathieu’s homer. The Flames scored five times in the second and twice in the third to take a 7-0 lead, and then tacked on six in the seventh and one more in the eighth.
The bottom third of the Liberty lineup — Bowling Green transfer Jake Wilson, Charlotte transfer Josh Haney and Jaylen Guy — combined to go 6 for 14 with 10 RBIs.
Those three accounted for five of the Flames’ six two-strike RBIs.
“That was a big emphasis for us coming back from Campbell," Jackson said of the two-strike approach.
Mathieu, Gray Betts (who replaced Rohrer in left field) and Trey McDyre each had two hits and scored three runs.
The offensive production was more than enough for the Liberty pitching.
Starter Mason Hand (1-0) picked up the victory by matching his career high with six strikeouts and scattering two hits in four innings.
It was his first appearance since a March 11, 2020 start at West Virginia. That game served as Liberty’s last in the coronavirus-shortened season.
“I can’t think of a better way to open up at home,” Hand said. “ … We still have a lot of confidence and it showed tonight.”
The Aggies (1-3), which surrendered 18 runs in its series opener last weekend at College of Charleston, used nine pitchers Wednesday, and seven of them allowed at least one earned run against the Flames.
Starter Payton Winebarger (0-1) took the loss after allowing Mathieu’s two-run homer in the second inning. That was the only hit the left-hander allowed in one-plus innings of work.