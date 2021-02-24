Mathieu's adjustments spark Liberty offensive onslaught against N.C. A&T

It was Mathieu’s first homer since the 2019 season. He missed the entire 2020 campaign because of a knee injury, and he went 0 for 9 last weekend against Campbell.

“Logan was antsy and I think a little juiced up on opening weekend,” Jackson said. “Front side was really coming off the ball, and he spent some time looking at video and doing some things in the cages, and he knows he can hit.”

Mathieu’s homer got the Flames (2-2) back on track after left fielder Brandon Rohrer, who happens to be Mathieu’s roommate, was hit in the face with a fastball leading off the second inning.

Rohrer immediately crumpled to the turf and was down for several minutes while being tended to by Jackson and the team trainer. Rohrer walked off the field under his own power, and Jackson revealed after the game Rohrer suffered a broken nose following X-rays taken on campus. "I’ll wait to get news from Dan Preusser [baseball athletic trainer] and see where we are with him," Jackson said.