McCaw: Liberty in a good situation with FBS independence, but monitoring conference realignment

Instead, the AAC took the six C-USA members with large markets, while the Sun Belt grabbed three programs with strong football history and large fan bases.

The Sun Belt has a television deal with ESPN through the 2030-31 season, while the C-USA’s deal with CBS Sports is set to expire after 2022-23.

“One of the things that’s becoming clear is the incremental revenue from television agreements at the Group of Five level is just not going to be there,” McCaw said. “I think it’s incumbent upon schools to explore regional opportunities where you create better rivalries, which enhances ticket sales and you also minimize expenses. I think any models that provide schools with opportunities that are regional will be certainly welcome.”

McCaw didn’t tip his hand to what Liberty’s next move will be, nor did he disclose which leagues Liberty engaged in discussions with during this realignment wave.

The Flames have opponents on future schedules through the 2034 season, and the full 12-game slates through 2025 are finalized.

Liberty’s other sports are in the ASUN Conference.

What would Liberty’s ideal future football conference look like? Would it be a regional G5 league, or does McCaw have grander ideas?

“The ideal conference for us ultimately would be at the Power Five level. I think we have because of our facilities and resources and the trajectory of our program, that would be where we aspire to land,” he said. “There could be a bridge to that that might be a good intermediate.”

