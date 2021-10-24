McCaw: Liberty in a good situation with FBS independence, but monitoring conference realignment

DENTON, Texas — A brisk stroll around North Texas’ sprawling campus Saturday allowed Mean Green fans and students, and those who made the trek to cheer on Liberty, to see plenty of signs that told the story of this wave of conference realignment in collegiate sports.
Banners, placards, billboards and traditional signs were placed around the campus. The lettering and message were all the same of North Texas joining the American Athletic Conference in the near future.
Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw certainly saw every one. In a feverish span of a handful of months, McCaw and his staff felt they placed the Flames in the best position possible to join an FBS conference through engagement “in exploring other potential opportunities.”
For now, independence appears to be Liberty’s future, even with the Flames still in the exploratory process of evaluating a conference home.
“I think there’s still some continuing moving pieces in realignment and as that continues, we’ll continue to monitor the situation and again see if there’s a situation that would enhance our athletic program,” McCaw said Saturday at Apogee Stadium. “It would have to be very attractive because we like independent. This model has worked well for Notre Dame, it’s worked well for BYU, it’s worked well for Army, and obviously we’re off to a great start in our first three years.”
The latest round of realignment appears to have Liberty looking at being an independent in the foreseeable future.
The American Athletic Conference, which lost Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the Big 12, raided Conference USA by plucking six teams from that Group of Five league. North Texas, Rice, UTSA, UAB, FAU and Charlotte will join the AAC in the near future.
Multiple media outlets reported Liberty was initially in talks with C-USA, but those discussions have likely ended following Friday’s news of the Sun Belt Conference’s expansion.
The Sun Belt is reportedly bringing in Southern Mississippi, Marshall and Old Dominion from C-USA, and FCS program James Madison will be the fourth team added to the league.
It leaves C-USA with Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, FIU, Louisiana Tech and UTEP as its members in a still far-flung league that would require extensive travel for all sports.
“Obviously Conference USA has a lot to do, and it’s possible there could be further movement beyond that,” McCaw said. “We will explore any option that we think is going to enhance our athletic program and provide our coaches and student-athletes with some better opportunities.”
Liberty has been on the outside looking in on conference realignment since 2013 when the Flames began exploring transitioning from the FCS to the FBS.
That is the year in which former athletic director Jeff Barber began talking with the Sun Belt as that league began the process of evaluating expansion.
The two-year process ended with the Sun Belt passing on Liberty and eventually adding Coastal Carolina, the Flames’ Big South Conference rival, for the 2016-17 season.
Liberty received a waiver from the NCAA in February of 2017 that it could transition to the FBS ranks without a conference home.
The Flames became bowl eligible for the third straight season Saturday with a 35-26 win over North Texas. Liberty (6-3) rallied behind Malik Willis’ two second-half touchdown passes and DeMario Douglas’ go-ahead 72-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter.
“People care about Liberty football right now,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said leading up to Saturday’s game. “That shows up in a lot of different ways. Some good, some bad, but we’re somewhat relevant.”
McCaw was a vocal proponent for the Group of Five leagues, namely the AAC, C-USA and Sun Belt, regionalizing into three new leagues that prioritized rivalries and condensed travel.
It is a model many national writers suggested during the early stages of this realignment wave, and C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod sent a letter to the AAC requesting that possibility.
Instead, the AAC took the six C-USA members with large markets, while the Sun Belt grabbed three programs with strong football history and large fan bases.
The Sun Belt has a television deal with ESPN through the 2030-31 season, while the C-USA’s deal with CBS Sports is set to expire after 2022-23.
“One of the things that’s becoming clear is the incremental revenue from television agreements at the Group of Five level is just not going to be there,” McCaw said. “I think it’s incumbent upon schools to explore regional opportunities where you create better rivalries, which enhances ticket sales and you also minimize expenses. I think any models that provide schools with opportunities that are regional will be certainly welcome.”
McCaw didn’t tip his hand to what Liberty’s next move will be, nor did he disclose which leagues Liberty engaged in discussions with during this realignment wave.
The Flames have opponents on future schedules through the 2034 season, and the full 12-game slates through 2025 are finalized.
Liberty’s other sports are in the ASUN Conference.
What would Liberty’s ideal future football conference look like? Would it be a regional G5 league, or does McCaw have grander ideas?
“The ideal conference for us ultimately would be at the Power Five level. I think we have because of our facilities and resources and the trajectory of our program, that would be where we aspire to land,” he said. “There could be a bridge to that that might be a good intermediate.”