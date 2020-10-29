McCaw: Liberty men's basketball scheduling a challenge on 'steroids'

College basketball coaches around the country have expressed frustration with how nonconference scheduling is unfolding during the coronavirus pandemic. First, the season’s start date was moved back two weeks from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25, and an Orlando location set up as a “bubble” for multi-team events (MTEs) is no longer being considered because of testing issues.
Some coaches have used rather colorful language to describe the scheduling nightmares, while others have stated they went through Plans A, B, C and D and are now on Plan E for constructing a slate of games.
Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw said the men’s basketball team has “a good structure in place” for the nonconference schedule that lost several marquee games because of the pandemic-altered start to the season.
“I was highly stressed when we went from 12 football games to eight and trying to build that back because you’re normally doing football scheduling six to eight years in advance,” McCaw said Wednesday. “Instead we were kind of doing it kind of day-to-day and week-to-week.
“I think men’s basketball scheduling has been that challenging on steroids. It’s just been very, very fluid.”
Twenty-two of the 357 Division I men’s basketball programs have released revised nonconference schedules, according to the website The D1 Docket, which tracks college basketball schedules.
The Flames, two-time defending ASUN Conference champions, lost a neutral site game against East Carolina, road games against Vanderbilt and Notre Dame, and an appearance in the High Point subregional of the Legends Classic because of the pandemic and season’s later start date.
Liberty has been linked to the Cancun Challenge, an MTE slated to be played in Florida on Nov. 25 and 26. The other three teams in the field are Purdue, Mississippi State and Clemson.
The Flames also have contracts in place for road games against Radford (Dec. 5) and Missouri (Dec. 9).
McCaw said the men’s basketball team’s home opener at Liberty Arena is slated for Dec. 3.
“It continues to change and evolve,” McCaw said of the schedule. “I can’t tell you where exactly we’re going to land at this point, but our coaching staff has done a great job and I think they have a good structure in place for nonconference if things hold as they are right now.”
Liberty Arena scheduled for early November completion
The $65-million Liberty Arena, initially targeted for an Oct. 1 completion date, is now slated to be finished by early November.
McCaw said he expects the men’s and women’s basketball teams will begin practicing there Nov. 9 or 10, and a facility dedication is scheduled for Nov. 23.
“I think we were originally hoping to play a volleyball game in October. I think, again, the project’s probably just taking a little bit longer,” McCaw said. “When we move in, we want everything to be completely ready to go. I know these teams will be really excited about getting in within the next two weeks.”
The women’s basketball team will host the first event in the 125,000-square-foot, 4,000-seat facility on Dec. 1 against Norfolk State.
Going bowling?
The Liberty football team is off to a 6-0 start and would be bowl eligible in a normal year. The Flames, through a partnership with ESPN Events, can be placed in one of six bowl games via secondary tie-ins.
Liberty is one of 127 FBS teams playing this fall, and all are bowl eligible regardless of the number of games they play or win. The NCAA Division I Council announced bowl eligibility requirements were waved for the 2020-21 bowl season, siding with the Football Oversight Committee’s recommendation.
“We’ve primarily been dealing with ESPN, since they’re our bowl partner. I have had some conversations with a couple of specific bowl games,” McCaw said. “We likely are going to wait and get some direction from ESPN as to what they do. A lot of that will be dictated based on how the rest of the season unfolds. We’re encouraged by what we’re hearing at this point in time. Obviously the success of the team makes us very deserving for a bowl opportunity.”
Army, a fellow FBS independent, has already accepted an invitation to the Independence Bowl. McCaw said he will wait until closer to the end of the season before accepting a bowl bid.
Liberty rolls out SOAR Initiative
As part of NCAA inclusion week, Liberty announced the SOAR Initiative in which the university will assist its student-athletes in personal branding as part of the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness era.
The NCAA is scheduled to vote on NIL in January and McCaw is expecting the new legislation to be in place for the 2021-22 year.
The proposed legislation will allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness through commercials, other ventures and social media.
Liberty's role will be to educate the student-athletes, and the university can't facilitate any arrangement.
“We think a lot of it is going to be in the social media realm. We have done some social media training with student-athletes and we’ve actually been in touch with a couple of national experts who we think can help us along those lines,” McCaw said. “We’ll use some local resources and some on-campus resources. We feel like we’ll bring in a couple of national experts who can really help student-athletes to develop their platform and their personal brand at a high level and also in a way that represents them well and sets them up for future success.”
