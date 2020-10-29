McCaw: Liberty men's basketball scheduling a challenge on 'steroids'

“I think we were originally hoping to play a volleyball game in October. I think, again, the project’s probably just taking a little bit longer,” McCaw said. “When we move in, we want everything to be completely ready to go. I know these teams will be really excited about getting in within the next two weeks.”

The women’s basketball team will host the first event in the 125,000-square-foot, 4,000-seat facility on Dec. 1 against Norfolk State.

Going bowling?

The Liberty football team is off to a 6-0 start and would be bowl eligible in a normal year. The Flames, through a partnership with ESPN Events, can be placed in one of six bowl games via secondary tie-ins.

Liberty is one of 127 FBS teams playing this fall, and all are bowl eligible regardless of the number of games they play or win. The NCAA Division I Council announced bowl eligibility requirements were waved for the 2020-21 bowl season, siding with the Football Oversight Committee’s recommendation.