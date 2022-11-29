McCaw: Liberty to work quickly with 'tremendous interest' in football coaching vacancy

Ian McCaw has become all too familiar with the chime of yet another email. The Liberty athletic director started receiving emails Saturday, and the frequency of those messages escalated once it became apparent Hugh Freeze was leaving to take over Auburn’s football program.

He expected there was going to be considerable interest in filling Liberty’s vacant football head coaching position. Though, the level of interest this time compared to four years ago is much higher than even McCaw could have anticipated.

“It’s pretty substantial. We’re getting tremendous interest,” McCaw said Tuesday morning. “We’ve had interest from Power Five head coaches, Group of Five head coaches, assistants at the Power Five level, assistants at the Group of Five level, so it’s a wide range of individuals that expressed interest. We’re trying to vet that group as quickly as possible and really hone in on our top candidates”

McCaw reiterated Tuesday morning he and his staff will work quickly to find the Flames’ next football coach. He revealed Freeze kept him updated on the discussions with Auburn that lasted the “past few weeks,” and that allowed McCaw and associate athletic directors Mickey Guridy and Todd Patulski to begin work on the front end of the search.

That included putting together a list of prospective candidates, hiring a search firm to assist with the high demand, beginning to screen candidates and start the conversations with those who showed early interest.

McCaw said the goal is to have the vacancy filled “a week from now,” which would ideally be by Monday when the transfer portal window opens. That is when players can officially enter the portal during a 45-day window with the intent of transferring to another program.

The early signing period is Dec. 21 through 23, so the new coach can host at least two official recruiting weekends on campus to either keep the current verbal commitments with the program or bring in other high school seniors.

“The portal is what’s driving it more so even than recruiting,” McCaw said. “The early signing period isn’t until Dec. 21, so we have time to have one or two recruiting weekends after the portal opens. The portal is really the driver. We certainly want to do everything we can to have a coach in place so our student-athletes can meet him in the event they were considering pursuing the portal.”

McCaw’s search for a new football coach coincides with 11 other Football Bowl Subdivision programs also looking for a new coach. Programs like UAB, Colorado and Georgia Tech have had openings for quite some time, while others such as Cincinnati, Stanford, South Florida and UNLV have recently commenced searches for new leadership.

“What’s really unique about right now, this current week, there are so many jobs open,” McCaw said, “and it’s a very fluid and dynamic environment in the coaching search space right now.”

Those 12 programs are searching for elite recruiters and coaches with proven track records.

McCaw’s search also will focus on cultural fits at Liberty.

“In terms of the criteria, at Liberty it starts off with we have to have someone who’s a strong mission fit, somebody who wants to train champions for Christ and fits our university well,” he said. “We’re also looking for someone who’s a strong leader, CEO, culture builder of our program. We need someone who tactically is very skilled and a strong recruiter. Those are the main criteria for our search.”

This is McCaw’s second coaching search at Liberty since he was hired Nov. 28, 2016.

Turner Gill surprisingly retired following the conclusion of the 2018 season. Gill announced his retirement on a Monday, and Freeze was hired four days later.

“It’s going to need to proceed close to that quickly. We’re going to be diligent,” McCaw said. “We need to be thorough in our vetting process and we need to also be respectful of some of the programs that are playing this weekend as well. There’s a lot of factors in play right now, but ultimately again if we can have a head coach in place by Dec. 5, that would be a great outcome for Liberty.”

The program is in a much better place during this second search than it was in 2018.

Liberty is aspiring to be the top Group of Five program in the nation when it joins Conference USA next season. The university has proven it will pay its coaches and staff at a rate that is unmatched at the G5 level, and the resources being committed to the program rival that of some Power Five programs.

The Flames’ indoor practice facility and operations center have been described as “Power Five-esque.”

“This is one of the best, if not the best, Group of Five resourced programs in the country. People know this is an outstanding job,” McCaw said. “Facilities, salaries, budgets, and that’s why it’s attracted such strong interest. That’s been really helpful for us.”