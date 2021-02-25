McDowell, who nearly left Liberty basketball program, shining off the bench for Flames

The story of McDowell’s redemption within the Liberty program began back in November of 2019 when he informed McKay that he was going to sit out the 2019-20 season with the intent on transferring to another program.

The 6-foot-6 guard, who averaged 3.2 points per game in his first two seasons with the program, wanted an opportunity to play extended minutes elsewhere after seeing limited action behind the likes of Caleb Homesley, Keenan Gumbs and Elijah Cuffee.

It was an announcement that caught McKay off guard. The coach, since his return to Liberty six seasons ago, has preached patience with his group: If you put in the dedication and strive to help the team, your time will come.

McKay said he was mad and felt like McDowell “had every opportunity to get the minutes that he wanted if he just waited it out.”

“I thought he was short-changing my belief in him,” the coach revealed.

McDowell was a familiar sight around the program in the months that followed, even after McKay told the guard there needed to be more of a split between him and the team.