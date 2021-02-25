McDowell, who nearly left Liberty basketball program, shining off the bench for Flames

It is a scene that has unfolded many times this season for Liberty. Keegan McDowell, fresh off the bench, provides a spark. He curls off screens, runs the baseline when needed, finds weak spots in a defense, and then he unleashes jumpers with poise and confidence.
McDowell has provided a spark and valuable leadership off the bench for the Flames this season. He is producing at a career-high clip in most every major statistical category (the exception is free-throw shooting since he’s made all three of his attempts this season), and the fourth-year junior has been a valuable role model for the youngsters who join McDowell off the bench.
Here’s the kicker with this scenario: It came within a day or two of never happening.
Eleven months ago, mere days after the Flames’ magical 30-win season came to an unexpected end because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ritchie McKay was finalizing the two remaining pieces to the 2020-21 roster.
Chris Parker was in the fold, and a post player was set to follow suit.
That is when McDowell, who spent the entire 2019-20 season redshirting with the intent on transferring, asked to speak with McKay about returning to the program.
“We’re this close, I mean this close,” McKay said, leaving a gap as thin as a half dollar between his index finger and his thumb. “Chris Parker was going to commit that day and another kid, a transfer, was going to commit within 48 hours. I knew he was going to commit.
“Keegan said, ‘I want to come back.’ I said, ‘Well, I’ll pray about it.’ I said I’ll pray about it like a lot of us say I’ll pray about it: ‘Yeah, I’ll pray about it, but no way.’
“I was unsettled that night. I knew what was right and we didn’t need another guard, but I felt led to invite him back in our program because he deserved an opportunity. That obedience has paid dividends.”
McDowell’s return and subsequent emergence in Liberty’s offense has keyed the Flames’ run throughout an uneven, unpredictable campaign. The Flames (19-5, 10-2 ASUN Conference) play Bellarmine (13-5, 10-2) at noon Saturday inside Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, for the league regular-season title and No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament.
The winner-take-all matchup is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPNU.
“I think when you’re not getting what you want or what you think you deserve, a lot of times you think the grass is greener somewhere else,” McDowell said. “I think that whole year of just not playing and having that kind of taken when I’ve been playing every year for my whole life, it’s just easy to see how much Coach McKay and his staff care for us and are here for us as more than just basketball players. My thought process was just to be able to play for a staff like that. No matter what happens, it’s worth it.”
The story of McDowell’s redemption within the Liberty program began back in November of 2019 when he informed McKay that he was going to sit out the 2019-20 season with the intent on transferring to another program.
The 6-foot-6 guard, who averaged 3.2 points per game in his first two seasons with the program, wanted an opportunity to play extended minutes elsewhere after seeing limited action behind the likes of Caleb Homesley, Keenan Gumbs and Elijah Cuffee.
It was an announcement that caught McKay off guard. The coach, since his return to Liberty six seasons ago, has preached patience with his group: If you put in the dedication and strive to help the team, your time will come.
McKay said he was mad and felt like McDowell “had every opportunity to get the minutes that he wanted if he just waited it out.”
“I thought he was short-changing my belief in him,” the coach revealed.
McDowell was a familiar sight around the program in the months that followed, even after McKay told the guard there needed to be more of a split between him and the team.
“I was a little frustrated that I felt like I let him down and not letting him feel like this was the best place for him,” said Cuffee, who was part of the same recruiting class as McDowell and has developed a tight friendship with him. “I feel like I was struggling more with, what did I do to maybe make him feel like this was not the best place for him.”
McKay on multiple occasions invited McDowell back to the program. On a trip in late February 2020 to Kennesaw State, McKay again extended the invitation to McDowell.
The response: McDowell was set in his conviction to not return, and he was set to commit to Wright State.
However, that all changed about one month later, as McDowell had a change of heart and felt like he needed to return.
“He was like, ‘I think I’m going to stay.’ I was like, ‘Woah. Are you sure?’” said Ashtyn Baker, McDowell’s girlfriend and senior guard on the women’s basketball team. “I just wanted to make sure that this is what he felt was right because he was so sure and confident in his decision, and then all of a sudden it kind of flipped and he felt like he needed to stay.
“I just remember talking to him, ‘Make sure you’ve thought about everything, you’ve talked to the people closest to you and at the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for you and I’ll support you in whatever you do.’”
McKay’s decision to allow McDowell to return has benefited the program in a multitude of ways.
From a production standpoint, McDowell is getting the minutes and opportunities he was going to be in line for this season following the graduation of Homesley.
McDowell is averaging 7.2 points per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 43% from 3-point range, and is gobbling up three rebounds per contest.
Off the court, he serves as a mentor to a host of younger players who are getting valuable minutes this season.
McKay has referred to Cuffee and McDowell as “foundational pieces” to the program, and feels the sacrifices McDowell had to make have helped him grow.
“I think it’s just been rewarding throughout the whole process,” McDowell said. “ … I think a big part of last year with not playing is gaining perspective and honestly the mental side. I think I grew a lot on the court, but a lot off the court as well which has helped me.”