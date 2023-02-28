Darius McGhee had barely dribbled the ball past midcourt line early in the first half when he hoisted a 3-pointer from the edge of the LU logo. The shot swished through the net with almost effortless ease.

The Liberty Arena crowd erupted. The five Bellarmine players on the court glanced at each other. It was almost as if they knew it was going to be nearly impossible to contain the three-time ASUN Conference player of the year.

McGhee’s torrid shooting didn’t stop after the long jumper fell through the net. It was the precursor for an historic evening.

The fifth-year senior scored a game-high 29 points and matched his program record with nine 3-pointers as the second-seeded Flames cruised to a 76-56 victory over the eighth-seeded Knights before an announced crowd of 3,407 in the ASUN tournament quarterfinals Tuesday evening inside Liberty Arena.

“He was cooking in the first half, but he’s got that ability,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said of McGhee. “… He’s got unlimited range. It probably was a little unnoticeable, but we were trying to find him on every possession. Just the sacrifice that those other players make to recognize who’s got it going a little bit just speaks to the character of this group. That’s why they’re so fun to coach.”

The second-seeded Flames (25-7) advanced to the semifinal round and will host third-seeded Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Colonels (20-12) throttled sixth-seeded North Alabama 73-48.

The other semifinal will feature top-seeded Kennesaw State hosting fifth-seeded Lipscomb at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Owls outlasted ninth-seeded Queens 67-66, while the Bisons pulled away for an 83-70 win at fourth-seeded Stetson.

“It’s really hard to advance in the postseason,” McKay said, “so, grateful that we played the way we did.”

McGhee and the Flames were eliminated by the Knights in last season’s semifinal round, and the 5-foot-9 guard personally made sure Liberty’s season wasn’t going to end Tuesday evening.

After the Knights (15-18) took an early 8-7 lead, McGhee scored Liberty’s next 17 points, highlighted by his 3-pointer from around midcourt.

It was part of a 26-point first half in which he shot 9 of 11 from the field and 8 of 10 from 3-point range.

McGhee’s final 3 of the first half with six seconds remaining sent the Flames into the locker room with a 48-31 advantage.

It wasn’t just the McGhee Show in the first half. The Flames shot 71% from the field, and six other players scored.

“It definitely gave us a little bit more courage, but we also know it’s a 40-minute game,” McGhee said of the team’s first half. “Even when we went on our run in the first half, the second half definitely could have turned and they could have really gotten it going.”

McGhee’s sizzling first half was a refreshing sign for Liberty fans after they watched him miss all nine of his first-half shots in this past Friday’s win over Queens.

“The ball was just going in,” McGhee said. He moved into second on the all-time 3-point list with 514 career 3s and trails only Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis. “Similar shots to the last game, … but it’s just the beauty of the game of basketball. I think just pursuing the best possible shot in the possession and still staying aggressive regardless if the ball went in or not.”

Liberty finished the night shooting 56% from the field.

Colin Porter scored eight of his 11 points in the second half. Kyle Rode had nine points, Joseph Venzant added seven points and seven rebounds, and Zach Cleveland pulled down a game-high eight rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench.

Alec Pfriem scored 13 points to lead four Bellarmine players in double figures.

Garrett Tipton had 12 points, and Peter Suder and Ben Johnson each scored 10.

The Knights shot 57% in the first half and were held to 37% shooting in the second half.

Liberty, which trailed by as many as four points early in the first half, built a 27-point cushion midway through the second half.

“Bellarmine’s a really good program and they’re confident and they have a belief,” McKay said. “I think we got on them a little bit early in mid-February and they had to play from behind the whole game. I think that was obviously a focal point of their attack to try and get as deep as they could and play over the top of us.

"They got out to an early lead, but I think our guys’ response is typical of [how] they’ve continued to respond when we’ve faced some interference during the game. They’ve been fairly unwavering in our pursuit, and the crowd gave us a great boost tonight.”