McGhee claims second straight ASUN player of the year honor

Senior guard Darius McGhee has put together the best offensive season in Liberty’s Division I history. He ranks second in the nation in scoring average, and his ability to consistently score at a high level helped the Flames win the ASUN Conference’s East Division.

McGhee was rewarded Tuesday when he was named the ASUN Conference player of the year for the second consecutive season. The league’s 12 coaches voted on the postseason honors.

The 5-foot-9 guard is the first player in program history to claim multiple conference player of the year honors.

Jesse Sanders (Big South in 2010-11) and Caleb Homesley (ASUN in 2019-20) are the only other players in Liberty history to win conference player of the year awards.

McGhee has set eight single-game or career program records this season. He currently sits second in Division I in scoring average at 24.7 points per game, trailing Bryant’s Peter Kiss (25.1).

McGhee’s scoring average jumps to 27.3 points per game in league play, which is more than six points per game higher than FGCU’s Tavian Dunn-Martin, who is scoring 21.1 points.

“He’s so dangerous,” Jacksonville State coach Ray Harper said of McGhee. Harper was named the ASUN coach of the year after leading the Gamecocks to the West Division’s No. 1 seed.

JSU’s Darian Adams joined McGhee as unanimous selections to the ASUN all-conference first team. Dunn-Martin, Jacksonville’s Kevion Nolan and Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah were the other first-team selections.

Dunn-Martin, a graduate transfer from Duquesne, was named the league’s newcomer of the year. Teammate Kevin Samuel was named the defensive player of the year.

Liberty forward Kyle Rode joined Samuel, Bellarmine’s Dylan Penn and CJ Fleming, and Stetson’s Chase Johnston on the all-conference second team.

Rode finished the regular season averaging 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Rode ranks seventh in the ASUN in both assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.32).

Central Arkansas’ Camren Hunter was named freshman of the year, and North Alabama’s Daniel Ortiz joined Hunter as unanimous selections to the all-freshman team. They were joined by Bellarmine’s Curt Hopf, Lipscomb’s Trae Benham and Stetson’s Alvin Tumblin.

