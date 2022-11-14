McGhee dazzles with another highlight shot as Liberty tops N.C. Central

Darius McGhee has developed a habit of making shots that normally shouldn’t fall. A pull-up jumper from 30-plus feet away? No problem. Contested shots from the corner while falling away from the basket? Not an issue.

The super senior pulled one out of his arsenal Monday evening that left the 3,262 fans inside Liberty Arena wondering what they witnessed. McGhee used a pump fake to get North Carolina Central guard Marque Maultsby to leave the ground, McGhee drew contact and unleashed a shot with his left hand. The ball banked off the glass and swished through the net.

Many fans were left speechless. Others looked at one another in disbelief.

McGhee shrugged it off like he had done it before. It was just another night for one of the nation’s most dynamic scorers.

The electric guard scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the first half as the Flames rebounded from Friday’s loss at Alabama with a 79-63 win over N.C. Central.

“A left-handed banked 3 should surprise me a little bit, but he’s a magnificent player,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “I think he had a little bit of an edge after the Alabama game and not having a chance to move freely, and he was going to come out and be a little bit more aggressive. We need him to do that, because we have other good players, and he creates a lot of gravity for them.”

McGhee converted the four-point play to give the Flames (2-1) a 45-21 lead heading into halftime. The advantage was more than enough for Liberty to cruise over the final 20 minutes and get back on the winning track after a 36-point setback against No. 18 Alabama.

“I think we played great, even on both ends. We made some shots tonight, but just the quality of looks that we had was much more improved from the other night,” McGhee said after shooting 10 of 20 from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range. “To see that forward progress means a lot to us. I think it was a good outing on both ends of the floor.”

Liberty shot 52.5% from the field and was 11 of 24 from 3-point range.

McGhee wasn’t the only offensive contributor, as six other players scored six or more points against the Eagles (0-3).

Brody Peebles had 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting and has scored in double figures in each of the Flames’ three games this season. He opened last season by scoring in double figures in the first two games, then didn’t reach double figures again until the eighth game of the campaign.

“I worked really hard in the offseason, tried to earn guys’ trust, coaches’ trust,” he said.

Shiloh Robinson had eight points. Kyle Rode, Joseph Venzant and Blake Preston had seven points apiece, and Zach Cleveland had six points.

Rode and Preston each had six rebounds and three assists.

“I think all the guys on the team just had a different mentality and intentionality about executing the game plan and making sure we’re getting the quality of shots that we wanted versus whatever the defense is making us do,” McGhee said.

Cleveland and point guard Colin Porter continued to deliver as freshmen. Cleveland had five rebounds off the bench, while Porter played nearly 30 minutes as a starter and finished with five points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals.

“Our two freshmen, Zach and Colin, are really good players and they’re mature beyond their years,” McKay said. “… They don’t play like [freshmen].”

Liberty seized control early with two critical first-half runs. The first was a 14-3 spurt that saw the Flames take a 23-9 lead on Preston’s dunk with 11:01 remaining, and the second was an 11-0 run to close the half that featured McGhee scoring the final nine points of the frame.

McGhee scored more points in the final 2½ minutes of the first half than he had in the loss at Alabama. He was held to eight points and never got a clean look at the basket against the Tide’s athletic wing players.

“A team with that much length, athleticism and talent, the margin for error is a lot less,” McGhee said. “That’s why I was super impressed with the way guys came in and executed the game plan and was that much more sharper this game versus the past.”

McGhee’s left-handed shot came as a surprise to those watching him play, but he shrugged it off because he previously had to learn how to shoot left-handed while he was a high school sophomore at Roxboro Community School. McGhee said he broke his right forearm that season, so he had to learn how to shoot with his left hand.

That is why, when he got Maultsby to commit to the pump fake, he knew he could release the shot with his off hand.

“Just reading how the defender played the situation and just trying to capitalize on it,” McGhee said.

Justin Wright led NCC with 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting. Devin Butts added 10 points off the bench.

The Eagles did not close either half well Monday night. They had one made field goal over the final 4½ minutes of the first half and made only one shot over the game's last 5½ minutes.

“I think we responded the right way,” Peebles said.