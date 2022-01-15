McGhee delivers historical performance as Liberty edges FGCU

Shot after shot kept falling for Darius McGhee to open the second half Saturday night.

The Liberty men’s basketball guard drove to the basket and converted at the rim. Trips to the free throw line ended with consecutive makes. Then 3-pointers, either at the line or from near midcourt, splashed through the net.

McGhee took over against Florida Gulf Coast. There was literally nothing the Eagles could do to slow him down in a historical performance.

McGhee set a Liberty single-game record with a career-high 48 points. He scored 37 points in the second half as the Flames quickly erased a halftime deficit and held on to pick up a 78-75 victory over FGCU before an announced crowd of 2,358 at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a better individual performance,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “[Former Virginia guard] Joe Harris had a 30-piece against Duke at JPJ one year that was pretty close, but man, he’s fun to watch. He’s as selfless as they get.”

McGhee’s 48 points are the most scored by an NCAA Division I player this season. His 41-point outing against Stanford on Dec. 23 was good for the fourth-most points in a game entering Saturday.

He shot 16 of 25 from the field, made 8 of 14 3-pointers and did not miss any of his eight attempts from the charity stripe against FGCU.

“Honestly, I had no idea how many points I had,” McGhee said. “My teammates told me the last out-of-bounds play and I didn’t take them seriously. I honestly thought I had maybe 20 points.”

McGhee scored 18 points, including 16 in a row, during a 20-2 run that spanned the first and second halves. The scoring barrage helped Liberty (12-6, 3-0 ASUN Conference) overcome an 11-point deficit and take a 49-42 lead on his 3-pointer with 15 minutes remaining.

FGCU (11-7, 1-3) shot 1 of 10 from the field to open the second half.

“I was really proud of our group,” McKay said. “How we came out at the beginning of the second half was very instrumental in the outcome of the game.”

McGhee made nine of the Flames’ final 12 field goals, and Liberty ended the game making its final six shots from the field.

“He’s capable of taking over a game like that, but he’s also willing to do whatever it takes to win,” McKay said. “That’s a really good disposition to have.”

McGhee’s jumper with 2:12 remaining gave the Flames the lead for good at 66-65, and Kyle Rode followed by stealing the subsequent inbounds pass and converting on a layup to extend the advantage to three points.

McGhee made back-to-back jumpers in the paint in a 34-second span to extend the lead to seven with less than a minute remaining.

His floater in the lane with 42.8 seconds remaining gave him 46 points to match the previous record set by Bailey Alston on Feb. 26, 1988 against Ferrum.

McGhee’s transition layup with 17.2 seconds remaining gave him the single-game program record with 48 points.

“If you haven’t seen Darius McGhee play or you’ve only seen him a couple of times, treasure it,” McKay said. “That dude’s a special player. That guy is a special player.”

Shiloh Robinson added 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting. He scored 12 points in the first half to keep the Flames within striking distance of the hot-shooting Eagles.

“Shiloh’s a tremendous talent, very versatile on both ends of the floor and can guard multiple positions and he can play multiple spots on the offensive end,” McGhee said. “His versatility was much needed. He used his abilities in various ways to get us great shots, whether that was him attacking the basket from the perimeter or knocking down a couple of shots. I was very proud of him like I always am.”

Brody Peebles scored six points. Rode and Joseph Venzant each scored four points.

Venzant spent his 27 minutes on the court guarding FGCU’s leading scorer, Tavian Dunn-Martin, and limited Dunn-Martin to 11 points on 2-of-17 shooting.

Dunn-Martin shot 1 of 10 from 3-point range. He entered the game second to McGhee in the ASUN in scoring at 19.6 points per game.

“For a freshman [Venzant] to do what he did, … Dunn-Martin, if you watch him play, is special. That dude can really play,” McKay said. “He does a lot for not just creating for his teammates, but he can also go get a bucket. I thought Joe did a phenomenal job there.”

Caleb Catto led FGCU with 23 points and shot 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

His off-balance 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining cut the deficit to three.

McGhee caught the subsequent inbounds pass and dribbled the remaining time off the clock.

Was his thinking about getting two free throws with a chance for 50?

“I just wanted to get the ball in without a turnover because Catto just made a big shot and I didn’t want to leave anything to chance,” he said. “That’s why I just took off down the floor.”

McGhee gave a glimpse of his historic night to open the first half.

The Flames made 6 of 9 3-pointers to open the game (McGhee and Robinson combined to make their first five 3s) and take a 20-17 lead, but shot 1 of 7 from distance over the final 8 1/2 minutes of the first half.

The cold shooting opened the door for the Eagles to use a 16-3 run to take a 40-31 halftime lead.

McGhee made two free throws with six seconds left in the first half, and the momentum carried over into the second half.

“Honestly, we were all kind of frustrated with how we played in the first half. We talked in the locker room, we were fired up and had a lot of energy and wanted to come out in the second half and be who we were,” McGhee said. “We wanted to make an impact on the defensive end and work to get better shots on the offensive end. I felt like they kind of took us out of some things, so we wanted to make sure we cut hard, move the ball a little bit more and open things up.”

Liberty shot 61% from the field and only had five turnovers in the second half.

FGCU shot 40.7% from the field in the second half after shooting nearly 49% from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

“We all just wanted to come out and be tougher on the defensive end or offensive end. We wanted to make sure we were pursuing the rim on the offensive end and not just settling for shots at the rim that were getting blocked or tipped passes,” McGhee said. “We wanted to be sharp on that end, and we were fighting to be tough on the defensive end. We knew that would set the tone for everything else because they got a bunch of layups at the end of the first half. We wanted to make sure who we were.”

