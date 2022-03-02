McGhee having a season for the record books as Liberty heads into ASUN tournament

Another 30-foot 3-pointer swished through the net. On this particular Monday evening in late February inside the Farris Center, James Westling, the ESPN+ play-by-play broadcaster for Central Arkansas, could only find four words to exclaim: “Are you not entertained!”

Who could blame him? It is an exclamation many broadcasters could and probably have used to describe something utterly ridiculous Darius McGhee has achieved this season.

Those deep 3-pointers that arch high toward the rafters and swish through the net without touching the rim have become commonplace. With his quick shot release, ability to step back and create separation, and shifty moves to the basket, McGhee has taken over games on the offensive end.

McGhee is enjoying a season that is garnering national attention. Coach Ritchie McKay has described it as “one of the best seasons I’ve ever seen an individual player have.”

It is the best offensive season any Liberty player has put together at the Division I level, which has elevated McGhee into an echelon reserved for a select few who have worn the Flames’ red, white and blue.

Not bad for a 5-foot-9 guard who held only four scholarship offers in high school.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” McGhee simply stated.

McGhee, on Tuesday, became the first player in program history to win multiple conference player of the year honors when the ASUN Conference coaches named him the league’s player of the year for the second consecutive season.

Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim endorsed McGhee for player of the year after McGhee scored 25 of his 47 points in the final eight minutes of overtime thriller this past Saturday the Flames (21-10) won by seven points.

“He’s a really good player, creates all kinds of different matchups,” Abdur-Rahim said, “and obviously I’m not around him every day, but I can only imagine how hard he works on his game, the time he puts in. A really good player.”

McGhee has rewritten the Liberty and ASUN record books in his senior campaign. He has set eight single-game and career Liberty records, and he is two made 3-pointers away from setting a second ASUN record.

He has scored a Division I-leading 765 points this season and ranks second in the nation in scoring average at 24.7. His scoring prowess ranks second in program history to Karl Hess’ 972 points from the 1979-80 campaign.

McGhee could become the first player in program history to finish in the top 10 in Division I in scoring average. Larry Blair currently holds the highest finish at 12th after averaging 22.6 points per game in the 2005-06 season.

“To have that dynamic of a scorer, whether that is on or off the ball, he’s going to test any defense," Jacksonville coach Jordan Mincy said.

McGhee has the two highest-scoring games in the NCAA this season, and those 48- and 47-point performances against FGCU and Kennesaw State, respectively, are the most points scored by an individual player in an ASUN game in conference history. He also leads the nation in made field goals and 3-pointers.

McGhee, Bailey Alston and Ed Vickers are the only players in program history with multiple 40-point games, and McGhee is the only one of the three to record his 40-point games against Division I foes.

“He’s a great player, he’s special and he’s one of those guys who you wish you had on your team,” Mincy said, “but at the same time, you hate to play against him.”

McGhee’s stellar season came after three years of waiting to be the focal point of the Liberty offense. He played alongside the likes of Caleb Homesley and Scottie James for two seasons and shared a backcourt with Chris Parker and Elijah Cuffee last season.

The patience he showed in being a team player and waiting his turn was developed during his two seasons at the Blue Ridge School. His mother, Treko, elected to move him from Roxboro, North Carolina, where he was the main attraction at Roxboro Community School, to a program at Blue Ridge filled with Division I talent.

There, McGhee took on a role in which he learned to mesh with the other talent, and what it was like to not have to be relied upon to score every game.

“Blue Ridge honestly was like a turning point for me,” he said. “I’ll always be grateful for that place, it’ll always be home to me. It kind of just set me up that the world is bigger than what you think and everything doesn’t revolve around you. You obviously have to be … selfless enough to be a sponge. I think that was the biggest thing, whether that’s basketball related or just in life.”

Now, after biding his time at LU, McGhee is shining with his teammates’ blessing.

They often look for him in offensive sets and allow him to take over down the stretch.

“I’m not surprised by his success,” McKay said. “I think he’s such a great kid. He’s deferred before his senior year. Now, he sees the need to do more, and he’s done it.”

McGhee scored 25 of the Flames’ final 32 points in the overtime win over KSU, and he has the green light from McKay to unleash a shot anywhere in the halfcourt offense.

“Darius is an exceptional representative of our program, and the best thing about him is he really wants to win the game,” McKay said. “As humble and as unassuming as he presents himself, the dude’s got a lot of confidence. You need that in order to do what he’s doing. As long as he does it in the right way, I’m just going to keep giving him the freedom that he needs, because I trust him to go out and try to do what’s best for our team.”

McGhee has jumped to fifth in the program’s history with 1,827 career points and is only one of four players in program history to rank in the top 20 in points, rebounds and assists, joining Larry Blair, Lovell Cabbil and Homesley.

McGhee has accomplished all of this despite his 5-foot-9 stature. He and FGCU’s Tavian Dunn-Martin are the only Division I players under 6 feet tall to average more than 20 points per game this season.

“It’s fantastic. We talk on Instagram. It’s just fun going against him. We’re both the same height,” said Dunn-Martin, who ranks 11th in the nation at 20.9 points per game. “You’ve got to think about it — we’re 5-8 doing the things that we’re doing. Not a lot of 5-8 people are doing that at an elite level like the way us two have been playing. I like watching him play, and I hope he likes watching me play. It’s always good playing against a great player like that.”

McGhee jumped onto the national scene with his 41-point performance against Stanford two days before Christmas in the Diamond Head Classic and he has remained a prominent figure since then.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein frequently tweets about McGhee’s scoring achievements, and ESPN’s Dick Vitale recently named McGhee as his player of the week.

All McGhee is focused on this week is helping Liberty claim its fourth consecutive ASUN tournament title. He has played on the three previous title teams, and he is taking those lessons with him as he fights to cement his place in Liberty basketball history.

“Even from the very first championship that we won, you don’t forget the memories, you don’t forget the habits that you develop, you just kind of build upon them,” he said. “Each one of them is harder than the one before.

"I don’t think that it feels like the time has flown by, but it’s more so harping back on those moments and pull all the lessons that you learned from them and bring them all into this current state, where we’re going for that four-peat and we’re putting our best foot forward for the program.”

