Darius McGhee showed flashes of his quick scoring ability during Thursday night’s game at Austin Peay. The Liberty guard scored eight points in a 41-second stretch in the first half. He made contested 3-pointers on several occasions.

That scoring prowess wasn’t needed over a long stretch inside the Winfield Dunn Center. His teammates gave him plenty of help, and it means he will have to wait at least one more game to become Liberty’s all-time leading scorer.

McGhee led five players in double figures with 18 points. Liberty built a comfortable double-digit advantage and had to hold on down the stretch in claiming an 82-70 victory over the homestanding Governors in Clarksville, Tennessee.

“I think we do a great job of letting everyone get involved,” Liberty forward Shiloh Robinson said of the balanced scoring.

The Flames (19-5, 10-1 ASUN Conference) extended their winning streak to seven games. They had five players reach double figures for the second time in three games, with the other instance coming in a Jan. 26 home win over Stetson.

Liberty remained in a tie for first atop the ASUN standings with Kennesaw State. The Owls outlasted Bellarmine 90-84 in double overtime Thursday.

“I think our guys did a lot of good things,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “There were some times that I felt a little frustrated on the sideline, but I think that’s life on the road. I’ve seen a myriad of games go the other way for the home team when they’re scoring the ball at the rate they were scoring it in the second half.”

Austin Peay (8-16, 2-9) trailed by 20 points four times in the second half but chiseled away at the deficit by making 11 of 14 shots over a near nine-minute stretch to cut Liberty’s advantage to 75-63 on Kelechi Okworogwo’s dunk with 1:49 remaining.

“I do think we’re a little better defensively than we showed,” McKay said, “but again happy to come away with any road win.”

Liberty did not make a shot over the final six minutes and only took four attempts from the field over the span. The Flames, however, shot 13 of 16 from the free throw line in the final six minutes to prevent the Governors from cutting the deficit to single digits.

Liberty shot 22 of 29 from the line for the game.

“It was nice. We needed it,” Robinson said. “If we would have missed some more, then it would have been tougher than it was. Ideally, we get some stops and we don’t need to play the foul game. Credit to Austin Peay for making some shots — some tough ones and some easy ones.”

McGhee shot 7 of 15 from the field. He has 2,365 career points and is nine away from surpassing Karl Hess’ program record of 2,373 career points. McGhee, a native of Roxboro, North Carolina, has another chance of surpassing Hess’ record in Saturday’s 7 p.m. contest at Lipscomb.

Robinson tallied 16 points off the bench. He was 4 of 6 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Blake Preston and Kyle Rode had 12 points apiece. Preston grabbed six rebounds, and Rode added four rebounds and five assists.

The forward trio helped the Flames own a 42-10 edge in points in the paint.

It marked Liberty’s third straight game scoring more than 40 paint points.

“Honestly we were just trying to take what the defense gives us,” Robinson said. “It just happened to be in the paint.”

Joseph Venzant scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. It was his first game scoring in double figures since tallying 11 points in the season opener against Regent.

“They were playing off of him, as other teams have tried to do, and JV is more than capable,” McKay said.

Liberty finished the game shooting 54% from the field. The Flames were 12 of 20 from the field in the second half despite missing their final four shots.

The Flames’ last made field goal came on McGhee’s driving layup with 6:08 remaining that put them ahead 69-52.

“We got into the double bonus early and they were kind of in desperation and fouling us,” McKay said. “It’s always good to see you go to the line. We work on it enough and I’m really confident in our guys’ shooting ability, so those are great shots for us. I’m pleased that guys stepped up and knocked them down.”

Isiah Warfield had eight points off the bench and was 4 of 5 from the charity stripe.

Colin Porter matched his career high with nine assists. He assisted on four of the Flames’ first five field goals.

“I think Colin Porter is one of the best freshmen in the country and he’s one of the best point guards in the league,” McKay said, “and this is just the beginning. I really trust him.”

Austin Peay's Cameron Copeland led all scorers with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Drew Calderon added 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Calderon’s deep 3 with 11:08 left in the first half cut the Governors’ deficit to 22-15.

Austin Peay closed the half shooting 2 of 17 from the field and tallying only eight points, and Liberty took advantage and built a 37-23 halftime advantage.

The Flames shot 50% from the field over the opening 20 minutes and took a double-digit advantage that was never in doubt.