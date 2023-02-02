Darius McGhee will have to wait at least one more game to become Liberty’s all-time leading scorer.

The electric guard had plenty of help Thursday night as the Flames dispatched Austin Peay.

McGhee led five players in double figures with 18 points, and Liberty never trailed in claiming an 82-70 victory over the homestanding Governors at the Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The Flames (19-5, 10-1 ASUN Conference) extended their winning streak to seven games. They had five players reach double figures for the second time in three games. (The other came in a Jan. 26 win over Stetson.)

Liberty remained in a tie for first atop the ASUN standings with Kennesaw State. The Owls outlasted Bellarmine 90-84 in double overtime Thursday.

McGhee shot 7 of 15 from the field. He has 2,365 career points and is nine away from surpassing Karl Hess’ program record of 2,373 career points. McGhee, a native of Roxboro, North Carolina, has another chance of surpassing Hess’ record in Saturday’s 7 p.m. contest at Lipscomb.

Shiloh Robinson tallied 16 points off the bench. He was 4 of 6 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Blake Preston and Kyle Rode had 12 points apiece. Preston grabbed six rebounds, and Rode added four rebounds and five assists.

Joseph Venzant scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Liberty won despite not converting from the field over the final six minutes. The Flames only took four shots during the stretch but shot 13 of 16 from the charity stripe to prevent the Governors (8-16, 2-9) from trimming the deficit to single digits.

Liberty shot 22 of 29 from the line.

The Flames’ last made field goal came on McGhee’s driving layup with 6:08 remaining that put them ahead 69-52.

Austin Peay’s Cameron Copeland led all scorers with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Drew Calderon added 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Calderon’s deep 3 with 11:08 left in the first half cut the Governors’ deficit to 22-15.

Austin Peay closed the half shooting 2 of 17 from the field and tallying only eight points, and Liberty took advantage and built a 37-23 halftime advantage.

The Flames shot 50% from the field over the opening 20 minutes and took a double-digit advantage that was never in doubt.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Liberty 72, Jacksonville State 62, OT

Dee Brown missed a pair of free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining that prevented Liberty from winning in regulation Thursday evening at Liberty Arena.

The Flames didn’t miss in overtime.

Liberty was 5 of 5 from the field in the extra period and pulled away for a 10-point victory over Jacksonville State.

The Flames (14-7, 8-2 ASUN Conference) extended their winning streak to six games and have won eight of their last nine contests.

Mya Berkman scored eight of her game-high 23 points in overtime. She shot 9 of 11 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The forward moved into 10th on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,225 career points.

Jordan Hodges and Bella Smuda scored 10 points apiece for the Flames.

Liberty closed the game making its final eight shots. The hot shooting began at the end of regulation. In a 3½-minute span, the Flames erased a 10-point deficit.

Kennedy Gavin had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (11-10, 4-6). Shawnta Shad had 12 points and seven rebounds.