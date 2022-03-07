McGhee: Liberty 'can reach any goal that they set' after sixth-straight 20-win season

Darius McGhee didn’t envision the final shot he attempted inside Liberty Arena being the one he took as the clock wound down Saturday evening. It is one he practiced hundreds, if not thousands, of times prior. A contested 3-pointer with defenders doing their best to disrupt his look at the basket.

More often than not, those shots have swished through the basket. This time, in the final seconds of Liberty’s ASUN Conference tournament semifinal matchup against Bellarmine, the shot didn’t find the bottom of the net. It didn’t even come close to touching the rim.

The sound of the final buzzer signaled the end to Liberty’s three-year run as the king of the ASUN. It also marked the conclusion of an illustrious season for McGhee, who became the program’s most distinguished offensive threat at the Division I level.

The Flames announced Monday morning they will not accept an invitation to one of the lower-tier postseason tournaments. Coach Ritchie McKay said after Saturday’s loss two postseason tournaments had reached out with invitations, but the program’s expectation of playing in the NCAA tournament and two straight seasons playing through COVID protocols led to the decision of forgoing additional games with this season’s team.

“It’s hard to win championships. You’re not always going to win because you play at home or just because you have the player of the year or just because you have this analytic number or that analytic,” McKay said. “The thing I love about this group is there’s a lot of disappointment in the locker room because we didn’t go back to the [NCAA] tournament. When you have that in your program, you have a standard that we’re pursuant of on a regular basis. For that, I’m excited about our group and our future.”

The Flames finished the campaign with a 22-11 record for their sixth consecutive 20-plus win season. The semifinal setback also ended Liberty’s chances of playing for a fourth straight ASUN title.

“One of the most classiest, thorough, well-coached programs at any level in this country. Don’t just say ASUN; any level in this country,” Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said of Liberty. “There’s a reason they’ve only lost two games in this building prior to today. There’s a reason why they have those banners, and it starts at the top with class.”

Liberty won the previous three titles with McGhee on the roster, and the 5-foot-9 guard took a step forward this season to post a campaign unseen before in Liberty’s Division I era.

He leads all Division I scorers with 812 points, 142 made 3-pointers and 276 made field goals. McGhee ranks second in the nation in scoring average at 24.6 points per game, and he will become the first player in program history to finish in the top five in Division I in scoring average.

McGhee already became the first player in program history to win multiple conference player of the year honors.

“It went by fast. I wouldn’t want to go to any other place. I felt like I definitely made the right decision coming out of high school,” McGhee said. “The fan base grew and has been tremendous, especially down here these last couple of games. It’s the loudest arena we’ve had since I’ve been here. To have that many fans — we didn’t think this would be our last game — but for the last game, it definitely meant a lot to see all the love and support.”

McGhee and Keegan McDowell, the team’s second-leading scorer at 9.9 points per game, are set to graduate. They combined to make 219 of the Flames’ 341 3-pointers as the Flames averaged 73.4 points per game this season.

It marks the third time since the 2015-16 season the Flames averaged more than 73 points per game under McKay. Two of those seasons came with McGhee leading the team in scoring.

“He’s such a fabulous person and I think his humility is infectious,” McKay said of McGhee. “When you get the attention and/or the notoriety Darius had, you still care more about winning and your teammates and giving them credit, I think you’ve got something the world can benefit from.”

The Flames are projected to return six of their eight leading scorers, in addition to a key perimeter defender, a sharp-shooter who hasn’t played much, and a point guard who got sporadic playing time as a freshman.

Kyle Rode, Shiloh Robinson and Joseph Venzant were in the starting rotation this season, and they are expected to be key pieces in 2022-23 as the Flames enter their final season in the ASUN.

Those three are joined by forwards Blake Preston and Micaiah Abii and guards Brody Peebles and Isiah Warfield as key pieces in the rotation.

“The goal is always to win. I know the group we have, we’re going to come in working,” Warfield said. “I know they said they’re going to give us a couple of days off, but I don’t know if anybody will take those days. We have a hungry group. We should be good.”

Jonathan Jackson and DJ Moore did not play much this past season and could see more playing time in the upcoming campaign, and 6-foot-9 forward Bryson Spell redshirted and should be able to contribute immediately.

The most recent recruiting class features forwards Zach Cleveland and Ben Southerland and point guard Colin Porter.

“They can reach any goal that they set,” McGhee said. “They’ve got a bunch of talent, they’re super unselfish, the camaraderie off the court is unbelievable, like guys are always doing things. That adds a lot of value in chemistry. They’ll be fine.”

