McGhee, Liberty hold off North Alabama to win ASUN tournament title

UNA used that suffocating defense to go on a 17-6 run and tie the game at 62 on Isaac Chatman’s jumper with 8:03 remaining.

James had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Lions. C.J. Brim and Payton Youngblood added 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Lions shot 54.8% and made seven 3-pointers in the second half. They also scored all seven of their points off turnovers in the second half during the 17-6 run.

“They do a good job trying to turn you over,” Rode said. “ … They’re a good team. That’s part of what makes them so good is being able to press and turn you over.”

Liberty, bucking a trend from the quarterfinals and semifinals, got off to a sizzling shooting start Sunday and raced out to a 13-3 lead after the opening three minutes. The Flames scored on five of their first six possessions and limited the Lions to predominantly perimeter shots.

That hot start helped the Flames weather a pair of scoring droughts and maintain a lead that never dropped below seven points over the final 13 minutes of the opening half.

McGhee scored six of Liberty’s first eight first-half points and tallied 13 points in the opening stanza.

“We got off to a good start, but I knew North Alabama was going to come back,” McKay said. “They had everything to play for relative to this was their last game of the season.”

