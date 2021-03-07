McGhee, Liberty hold off North Alabama to win ASUN tournament title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Darius McGhee was the player down the stretch in the regular season who took over for Liberty. The junior guard’s scoring prowess was the most noticeable contribution, but he corralled rebounds, found open teammates when faced with a double-team, and showcased improved defensive play to help the Flames rack up 11 straight victories.
When Liberty needed a clutch 3-pointer, a drive to the basket or a rebound over the final seven minutes Sunday against North Alabama, it was McGhee who delivered. Again. And again. And again. The upset-minded Lions, who were trying to spoil Liberty’s coronation as the king of the ASUN Conference, never went away.
Neither did McGhee.
The ASUN player of the year scored eight big points in a three-minute stretch as Liberty overcame North Alabama’s frantic rally and held on to claim a thrilling 79-75 victory in the ASUN Conference tournament championship at UNF Arena.
“He’s a big-shot taker and a big-shot maker,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said of McGhee. “ … When he’s got the ball in his hands, you just see good things happen.”
The Flames (23-5), who already seized the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament because of North Alabama’s transitional status to Division I, became the second program in ASUN history to win three consecutive conference tournament titles. Former member Belmont won three straight between 2006 and 2008.
Liberty won two conference tournament championships as a Division I program between 1988 and 2018 when it was a member of the Big South Conference.
“Obviously pleased to win a championship,” McKay said. “They’re really hard to come by.”
McGhee, named the ASUN tourney MVP, scored a game-high 21 points and shot 7 of 14 from the field and 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
His 3-pointer with 7:02 remaining gave Liberty a 65-62 lead to start a back-and-forth stretch that featured two ties and a lead change when UNA went up 70-69 with 4:22 left on Mervin James’ 3.
McGhee answered 23 seconds later with his second 3 in a six-possession stretch that put Liberty ahead for good at 72-70.
The 5-foot-8 guard scored eight of Liberty’s 10 points during that back-and-forth stretch.
“You put in the work each and every day, so when those moments happen, you don’t have to think about it, you don’t feel any extra pressure,” McGhee said. “You just take it as a normal shot and knock it down.”
Kyle Rode had 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists. His final assist came with 3:04 remaining on a backdoor pass to Elijah Cuffee, who finished in traffic around the rim to put Liberty ahead 74-70.
Rode, two minutes later, was left open on the right wing when Blake Preston caught an entry pass, and Rode sank a 3-pointer with 61 seconds remaining that put Liberty up 77-72.
“He’s such a good post presence for us,” Rode said of Preston. “When [Mervin] James tried to help down, Blake did a good job of just kicking it out. I was opened and knocked it down.”
Chris Parker’s free throws with 11 seconds left gave the Flames a four-point edge, and James was relegated to a wild 3-point attempt as time was winding down.
McGhee, fittingly, secured the game-sealing rebound that set off a wild celebration and gave the Flames their third conference tournament title in three seasons as members of the ASUN.
Liberty has won two of those titles away from Lynchburg. The 2019 title was won at Lipscomb.
“It isn’t luck that this team has won this league three years in a row,” North Alabama coach Tony Pujol said. “Their culture and their standards are elite.”
UNA trailed by double digits three times early in the second half, but quickly cut the deficit back to within eight or nine points and not allow Liberty to seize control.
The Lions (13-11) utilized a full-court press defense that limited the Flames to six points over a seven-minute stretch.
UNA used that suffocating defense to go on a 17-6 run and tie the game at 62 on Isaac Chatman’s jumper with 8:03 remaining.
James had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Lions. C.J. Brim and Payton Youngblood added 15 and 14 points, respectively.
The Lions shot 54.8% and made seven 3-pointers in the second half. They also scored all seven of their points off turnovers in the second half during the 17-6 run.
“They do a good job trying to turn you over,” Rode said. “ … They’re a good team. That’s part of what makes them so good is being able to press and turn you over.”
Liberty, bucking a trend from the quarterfinals and semifinals, got off to a sizzling shooting start Sunday and raced out to a 13-3 lead after the opening three minutes. The Flames scored on five of their first six possessions and limited the Lions to predominantly perimeter shots.
That hot start helped the Flames weather a pair of scoring droughts and maintain a lead that never dropped below seven points over the final 13 minutes of the opening half.
McGhee scored six of Liberty’s first eight first-half points and tallied 13 points in the opening stanza.
“We got off to a good start, but I knew North Alabama was going to come back,” McKay said. “They had everything to play for relative to this was their last game of the season.”