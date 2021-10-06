McGhee, Liberty honored in ASUN men's basketball preseason polls

Liberty has won three consecutive ASUN Conference men’s basketball championships.
The Flames are predicted to extend that streak to four.
Liberty was the overwhelming favorite to win the ASUN title in both the media and coaches polls, and guard Darius McGhee was the unanimous preseason pick to claim player of the year honors, revealed by the league office Wednesday.
“I like our group, I’ll tell you that,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said following last week’s first official practice. “I can’t give you a prognosis of how many wins we’ll have, but I do think our guys have an expectation to compete every night out, and I like that.”
The Flames received 30 of the 32 first-place votes from the media and secured nine of the 12 first-place votes from the coaches.
McGhee, the 2020-21 ASUN player of the year and tournament MVP, was tabbed as the preseason favorite to repeat as the league’s top player by the coaches. The guard was joined by Lipscomb center Ahsan Asadullah as the two unanimous selections on the preseason all-conference team.
The 5-foot-9 McGhee averaged 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season, and he ranked fourth in Division I with 95 made 3-pointers.
The rest of the 10-player preseason all-conference team includes Bellarmine guard Dylan Penn, Eastern Kentucky guards Braxton Beverly and Jomaru Brown, FGCU center Kevin Samuel, Jacksonville guard Kevion Nolan, Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams, North Florida forward Carter Hendricksen and Stetson guard Rob Perry.
Samuel was named the preseason defensive player of the year.
Eastern Kentucky, one of three newcomers to the ASUN, received the other two first-place votes from the media and one of the three other first-place votes from the coaches.
The Colonels were second in both polls.
EKU is led by former Hargrave Military Academy postgraduate coach A.W. Hamilton. Beverly, a former guard at N.C. State, joined the Colonels as a graduate transfer.
The Colonels fell in the Ohio Valley Conference semifinals last season.
“I’m very familiar with A.W. because of his time at Hargrave and as an assistant [at N.C. State under Kevin Keatts], so I have a great deal of respect,” McKay said, “and Braxton Beverly is a heck of a player.”
Jacksonville State and Central Arkansas were the other two additions to the ASUN.
JSU was picked to finish fifth by the media and third by the coaches, while UCA was 11th in the media poll and 12th in the coaches poll.
“Although I can’t give you the ins and outs because we’ve never played against them, I know they’re three strong additions to the league,” McKay said.
Bellarmine, which finished second to Liberty in last season’s regular-season standings, was picked to finish third by the media and received a first-place vote while coming in fourth in the coaches poll.
North Florida received the final coaches’ first-place vote and was seventh in that poll. The Ospreys were sixth in the media poll.
Lipscomb was tied with Bellarmine in the media poll. FGCU, Stetson, North Alabama and Jacksonville were picked to finish seventh through 10th in the media poll, and Kennesaw State came in last.
Lipscomb and FGCU were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the coaches poll. Stetson, North Alabama, Jacksonville and Kennesaw State were eighth through 11th, respectively.