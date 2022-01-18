McGhee, Liberty torch Jacksonville in lopsided ASUN battle

Darius McGhee’s driving layup a little more than nine minutes into Tuesday evening’s game began the process of Liberty chipping away at Jacksonville’s top-rated defense. Then Keegan McDowell started hitting 3-pointers. McGhee hit contested shot after contested shot. The Flames’ supporting cast seemingly couldn’t miss either.

It was what Dolphins coach Jordan Mincy described as an “eye-opener” for his program.

McGhee continued his torrid scoring stretch with a game-high 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting. McDowell matched his career high with 21 points on seven 3-pointers. Liberty shredded the nation’s top scoring defense to the tune of an 88-49 bludgeoning before an announced crowd of 2,823 inside Liberty Arena.

“It was a great test for us to see where we stand within the rest of the league,” Mincy said. “To experience that first hand, like I told our guys, it was an eye-opener for us to be able to understand the level of play that we need to get ourselves to. It was eye-opening.”

The Flames (13-6, 4-0 ASUN Conference) made a defense that was surrendering less than 55 points per game look like it was standing still.

They shot a blistering 26 of 42 (61.9%) from the field and 16 of 27 (59.3%) from 3-point range.

"I thought we were very detailed on both ends of the floor," Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. "When you shoot it like that, it makes the game a lot easier."

Those staggering numbers came after a miserable start from the field — 0 of 7 overall and 0 of 6 from 3-point range.

“I told our guys that was impressive. I told Coach Mincy that’s probably the best we’ve played all season long,” McKay said. “I think they brought that out of us coming in hearing all the stuff about being a defensive-minded program like us. I think we knew it was going to be a challenge and it was.”

Liberty shattered many of the marks that made the Dolphins (11-5, 3-1) one of the nation’s better defenses. The Flames scored the most points in a game and most points in a half (48 over the final 20 minutes), and became the first team to shoot better than 50% from both the field and 3-point range against Jacksonville this season.

And the Dolphins faced the likes of Minnesota, Georgia and Pittsburgh in nonconference play.

“Tonight, it was a huge test for us. We failed,” Mincy said, “but ultimately it will help us get better.”

McGhee’s driving layup with 10:50 remaining in the first half sparked an extended 30-9 run that lasted for nearly nine minutes.

The Flames closed the first half shooting 13 of 17 from the field and 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

“We were really doing a great job of taking away their 3-point shots,” Mincy said, “and then they came out and went on some insane run from 3.”

McGhee, fresh off a career-high 48-point performance Saturday at FGCU, played a meager 23 minutes because of the advantage. He took every opportunity he got by hitting 6 of 9 from 3-point range, including one from the left corner that turned into a four-point play with 12:49 remaining in the second half.

He shot 7 of 7 from the free throw line and has made 44 of his last 45 attempts from the charity stripe.

“He’s not Steph Curry, but what he does for our team is Steph Curry-esque,” McKay said.

McGhee and McDowell became the first Liberty teammates to score 20 or more points in a game this season. McDowell, scoreless at FGCU, shot 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

“It’s just playing against what the defense gives us and playing to our strengths,” he said.

Blake Preston, who missed the past two games because of COVID protocol, added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes off the bench.

Kyle Rode finished with eight points, five rebounds, seven assists and zero turnovers.

“Kyle does so much for our offense that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet,” McDowell said.

Mike Marsh and Kevion Nolan each scored eight points for Jacksonville.

The Dolphins shot 25% from the field in the second half after converting at 54.2% in the opening 20 minutes.

“Liberty is one of the programs that’s known for their defense,” Mincy said. “Every night they’re going to give you a tough look.”

The Dolphins were limited to 19 second-half points, and became the fourth team this season to be held to fewer than 50 points by Liberty.

"We had a ton of respect for Jacksonville going in because of how stout their defense has been, and I think our guys, after a slow start, we just tried to take what they gave us," McKay said. "When we saw a couple go in, I think it gave us a little bit of confidence. The score is not indicative of how tough of an opponent they are. They’re going to be a factor in this league."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.