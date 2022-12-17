McGhee, Liberty use strong second half to pull away from Bryant

There was an intentionality to how Liberty approached practices after Monday’s loss at Oral Roberts. Each player knew what needed to be addressed as they prepared for Bryant.

Turnovers. It was that simple. The Flames’ four setbacks during the early stages of the campaign featured a slew of miscues, and those turnovers prevent Liberty from setting its pack-line defense and becoming difficult to play against in the halfcourt.

Bryant’s tempo Saturday wasn’t able to speed up Liberty. The Flames took care of the ball, and it led to a performance that was needed near the end of nonconference play.

Darius McGhee scored a game-high 22 points, Liberty shot 60% from the field in the second half, and the Flames won for the fifth time in six games with an 82-62 triumph in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Flames (7-4) committed a season-low seven turnovers after turning it over a season-high 20 times in Monday’s loss at Oral Roberts.

“It was better,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “… Our offense and defense are married to one another, and I think when we’re doing what we need to do on the defensive end and then take our time on the offensive end but capitalizing on numbers or opportunities, I think we’re a better team. Definitely was a step.”

The ability to string together possessions without turnovers aided in Liberty utilizing a 20-4 run spanning a little more than 5 minutes in the second half in taking a 73-52 lead with 6:23 remaining.

The Flames shot 7 of 8 from the field and committed only one turnover during the run.

Bryant (8-4) shot 2 of 7 during that stretch.

“When we were getting stops and getting great shots and making shots, that’s our identity - being hard to play against and get great shots,” Liberty guard Brody Peebles said. “I think when we can do that and we make shots, it makes us really tough to play against.”

Liberty limited Bryant to two offensive rebounds and a 5-for-13 showing from 3-point range.

“I think we were more poised in this 40 minutes of basketball than we have been the majority of the season,” McKay said. “I see growth and I’m excited about that.

“I thought our defensive game was fairly complete,” he added. “We’re always looking for improvement, so there’s some areas of growth.”

McGhee led three players in double figures. He made five 3-pointers to give him 415 for his career, which moved him ahead of Jack Leasure (Coastal Carolina), Curtis Staples (Virginia) and Stephen Curry (Davidson) into 15th on the Division I career list.

“He’s Darius McGhee and we’re all familiar with how accurate he is from beyond that arc,” McKay said. “He’s special and what makes Darius unique to most guys with his ability is his humility and his desire to win the game.”

Kyle Rode had 17 points, five assists and four rebounds. Brody Peebles finished with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting and five rebounds off the bench.

“We’ve got some offensive weaponry that when we’re right, we can really be effective on that end,” McKay said. “Even if we’re not, I hope our defense can continue to grow so we can stay as competitive as we hope to be.”

Antwan Walker led the Bulldogs with 17 points and five rebounds. Earl Timberlake added 16 points.

Bryant shot 52.6% from the field in the first half and took a 33-32 lead into halftime.

The Bulldogs were limited to 12-of-26 shooting and committed seven turnovers in the second half as the Flames seized control.

“Our defense did a really sound job against a really quality opponent,” Rode said.

Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half for Bryant.