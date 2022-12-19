McGhee makes program-record nine 3s as Flames rout Grambling

Grambling bottled up Darius McGhee for more than 22 minutes.

The Liberty guard made one 3-pointer early in the second half. Then another. And another.

It ended up being another historic night for one of the nation’s top players.

McGhee scored 28 of his season-high 36 points in the second half and made a program-record nine 3-pointers as Liberty pulled away for a 75-56 win over Grambling on Monday evening at Liberty Arena.

McGhee, named the ASUN Conference player of the week earlier Monday, shot 9 of 11 from the field and 7 of 8 from 3-point range in the second half.

Behind his torrid shooting, Liberty (8-4) erased a 37-33 deficit and used an extended 29-8 run to seize control at 62-45 with 6:55 remaining.

McGhee had 19 points during the run. He added five rebounds and five steals.

Kyle Rode and Joseph Venzant scored eight points apiece. Venzant pulled down eight rebounds.

Rode and Colin Porter each had a pair of 3s as the Flames made 14 3s.

Grambling’s second game in three days unfolded in an eerily similar fashion. The Tigers (6-6) held a 10-point lead in the first half before succumbing to Virginia Tech in a 74-48 loss Saturday in Blacksburg. The Hokies made 11 3s in that victory.

The Tigers led 32-20 with 3:02 remaining Monday evening. Liberty closed the first half on a 13-0 run to take the lead, and then answered the Tigers’ first five points of the second half with the lengthy run.

Cameron Christon and Shawndarius Cowart had 13 points apiece for Grambling. The Tigers shot 47.1% from the field but committed 17 turnovers that led to 25 Liberty points.

Liberty women edge SUIE: Jordan Bailey’s jumper in the paint with 0.1 seconds remaining lifted the Flames (6-5) to a dramatic 80-78 victory over SIU-Edwardsville (1-9) in the Husky Classic at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Bailey, named the ASUN player of the week earlier Monday, finished with 11 points and seven rebounds as one of four players in double figures.

Liberty shot a season-best 57.1% from the field and recorded the program’s 800th victory.