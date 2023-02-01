McGhee on the cusp of breaking Hess' scoring record at Liberty

It’s not uncommon to see Darius McGhee linger around Liberty Arena long after the final buzzer has sounded. The guard signs autographs for young fans and frequently speaks with supporters of the men’s basketball program.

That didn’t change this past Saturday after a home win over Florida Gulf Coast. He gladly signed autographs and posed for pictures. Then, for 15 minutes, he listened as Brian Ellwood recalled stories of the player who has held the program’s scoring record for more than four decades.

McGhee sees Karl Hess’ name every time he walks through the Liberty Arena concourse. It is prominently displayed among those who have been inducted into the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame.

That was about the extent of McGhee’s knowledge of Hess. Ellwood made sure to change that Saturday night with McGhee on the precipice of becoming Liberty’s all-time leading scorer.

“He just kind of spoke to his humility and just his servitude and their interactions off the court, he would stay behind and conversate with him,” McGhee said of what Ellwood, a Liberty graduate and supporter of its athletics programs, told him about Hess. “It kind of meant a lot to him personally, so he kind of shared and touched on things like that.”

McGhee needs 27 points to surpass Hess’ program record of 2,373 career points. The 5-foot-9 guard already owns five program records and can add the sixth to his resume in an upcoming road swing that features games at Austin Peay (8 p.m. Thursday) and Lipscomb (7 p.m. Saturday).

“Liberty’s had a lot of really good guards and I think he’s an excellent player,” Hess said of McGhee in a phone interview Wednesday morning. “He’s a very good shooter, he jumps well, he’s pretty quick, and he’s kind of a leader out there. That’s what you need. A guy like that is always going to have a chance if he stays the full career. They’re made to be broken.”

McGhee’s run toward Hess’ mark has come over five seasons, made possible by the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to those who played in the 2020-21 season that was contested during the coronavirus pandemic.

McGhee was fifth on the program’s scoring list entering this season. He has passed Mark Chafin, Bailey Alston and Larry Blair.

“Luckily I was afforded a fifth year, which … those guys didn’t get,” McGhee said.

The Roxboro, North Carolina, native did not set his sights on breaking records when he elected to return for a fifth season. He wanted the Flames to return to the NCAA Tournament after being eliminated in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals last season and end his career playing in the 68-team field.

The Flames qualified for the NCAA Tournament in McGhee’s first three seasons. The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled after Liberty had secured the ASUN’s automatic bid.

“Hopefully each guy that comes along will continue to build it and I hope they’ll be humble and be thankful for what they have and continue to do what they need to do,” Hess said. “I’m very proud of him. I watch him play and he’s a very good player. I’ve never really met him, but from everything I hear, he’s a fine, upstanding guy, and he’s another building block. Hopefully they’ll have more building blocks and get where they want to go.”

McGhee is averaging 21 points and shooting 41.6% from 3-point range this season as Liberty (18-5, 9-1 ASUN) remains tied atop the league standings with Kennesaw State.

He has repeatedly said this season he spends time watching videos of the likes of Andrew Rowsey, Curtis Staples, Steph Curry, Chris Clemons and J.J. Redick. Those are five of the notable names McGhee has passed on the NCAA’s career 3-point field goals leaders, and McGhee currently sits in fourth on the list with 470 career 3-pointers.

McGhee, once he has passed a particular player, will go back and watch that player's highlights. It allows him to grasp that player's skill set and gives him a full appreciation for what he is accomplishing.

“It shows his investment in our basketball family and this university,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “I think it’s exemplary of the kind of young man that he is and the example that he’s set for the guys that are coming behind him. I don’t know if we’ll fully appreciate the impact that Darius has had until long after he’s gone. He and others have really elevated this program and I think we’re experiencing some uncommon success because of that.”

There are no YouTube videos from Hess’ playing days between the 1976-77 and 1979-80 seasons for Liberty Baptist College. In fact, the few videos of Hess are from his days as a referee in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

That is why the time Ellwood spent talking with McGhee about Hess was so important. It reiterated that Hess’ scoring prowess came without the 3-point line (it was introduced to the NCAA in the 1986-87 season) and when the Flames were members of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

The basketball team didn’t have an on-campus facility until the 1981 season after Hess' graduation. Hess and his teammates practiced at the City Armory and Liberty Christian Academy (formerly Lynchburg Christian Academy), and games were played at Jefferson Forest High School.

“You have a whole different level of respect for guys who can get it done under those circumstances,” McGhee said.

Hess led LBC to the 1980 NCCAA Division I national championship with a 28-11 record. He was named tournament MVP, a first-team NCCAA All-American and a CoSIDA Academic All-American. He tallied a program single-season record 972 points during the championship-winning campaign.

Hess shot 52.8% from the field and 89.8% from the free throw line during his four collegiate seasons. He also ranks second in program history with 648 assists.

“Karl Hess has had that record for a long time and deservedly so from what I hear,” McKay said, “but wherever Darius breaks the record, I think he will long be remembered in Flames basketball history and deservedly so.”