It is a shot Darius McGhee has taken hundreds of times in a Liberty uniform. The 5-foot-9 guard will catch a pass, feel the presence of a defender and immediately rise for a jumper. His quick release will catch the defender by surprise and prevent a contest in time to disrupt McGhee’s shooting rhythm.

That sequence near the midway point of the second half Saturday evening made McGhee the most prolific scorer in Liberty history.

McGhee wasn’t able to fully celebrate the moment inside Allen Arena. Lipscomb played the spoiler over the final eight minutes and ended the Flames’ seven-game winning streak.

Will Pruitt made four free throws in the final 19 seconds and Liberty couldn’t convert from the field down the stretch as the Bisons secured a 69-64 win in the team’s first meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, since the 2020-21 season.

“Definitely grateful to be in the position I am and to break the record,” McGhee said, “but especially right now so fresh after the game, all that is on my mind is how we lost the game.”

The Flames (19-6, 10-2 ASUN Conference) lost for the first time since a three-point setback on Jan. 8 at Eastern Kentucky. Saturday’s loss dropped them to 0-3 in games decided by five points or less. They lost by four points at home on Nov. 18 against Southern Miss.

“We haven’t had a lot of close games, so I think that’s the biggest thing is having those experiences, especially going into the postseason because there are not going to be blowouts come conference tournament,” McGhee said. “The blessing of it is to be in such close games and understand how valuable each possession is on both ends of the floor.”

McGhee finished with 19 points, shot 6 of 17 from the field, and was 5 of 13 from 3-point range.

The fifth-year senior has tallied 2,384 career points and surpassed Karl Hess’ mark of 2,373 career points that stood since the conclusion of the 1979-80 season.

McGhee set the program record on a contested 3-pointer over Pruitt from the right wing with 13:17 left in the second half.

It became a moot point as the Bisons (15-10, 7-5) never succumbed to McGhee’s shooting or the Flames’ packline defense. Lipscomb shot 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half and extended its lead to eight points with 3:14 remaining on Derrin Boyd’s 3.

“Lipscomb earned the victory,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said, “but I liked our guys’ response. We don’t panic, we’ve got a maturity about us, and I think this will be really healthy for us.”

McGhee drew attention on back-to-back possessions that allowed Blake Preston to finish on a second-chance layup and Kyle Rode to convert on a 3 that quickly cut the deficit to three points, and McGhee made two free throws with 61 seconds left that made it a one-point game.

The Flames got a defensive stop, but McGhee’s jumper with 31 seconds left caromed off the rim. Shiloh Robinson nearly got the offensive rebound, but the Bisons got the ball into Pruitt’s hands and he converted from the charity stripe.

“We were looking for a 2-for-1 opportunity,” McGhee said of his jumper.

Pruitt made two free throws to extend the lead to three points. Rode had a clean look from the left wing in front of the Liberty bench, but it hit the rim and Pruitt secured the win from the free throw line.

“We’re living with any wide-open shot anybody gets, especially Kyle Rode. We’ve seen him make that shot a million times,” McGhee said. “… If it’s anybody that’s taking that last shot, we’re super confident with him with a wide-open shot from the wing. That’s been his bread-and-butter all year and his four years here.”

Colin Porter had 11 points and Rode finished with 10 points. The Flames shot 40.7% from the field and were 11 of 30 from 3-point range.

Liberty committed three turnovers in the second half after giving it away nine times in the first half.

“I think it’s really good for us. We’re not invincible and when you play games that are both physically tough and adversity is presented to you during the game, you’ve got a chance to respond,” McKay said. “Our group responded terrifically. I like the looks that we got down the stretch, I like the fact that we took care of the ball in the second half way better than the first half.”

Blake Preston nearly had his third double-double in league play with eight points and nine rebounds.

Isiah Warfield had seven points and four rebounds off the bench. He played 28 minutes with starter Joseph Venzant sidelined with a left-knee injury.

McKay did not know the extent of Venzant’s injury and said the guard will see a doctor Sunday.

Boyd led all scorers with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Pruitt had 16 points and was 8 of 8 from the free throw line.

“Shoutout to Will Pruitt for making free throws down the stretch,” McGhee said.

Liberty remains in a first-place tie with Kennesaw State in the ASUN standings. KSU (18-7, 10-2) fell on the road, 77-74, at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Liberty’s lone regular-season matchup with KSU is scheduled for Feb. 16 in Kennesaw, Georgia.

“In order to finish in first in this league, we’re going to have to do something hard,” McKay said. “We’re going to have to protect home court and win on the road. I just think the more cracks that you get at this, the better you feel about it when you’re in the moment of it.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Liberty 65, Kennesaw State 57

Mya Berkman had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Alise Markova added a career-high 15 points off the bench, and Liberty claimed its seventh straight victory by holding off Kennesaw State inside Liberty Arena.

The Flames (15-7, 9-2 ASUN Conference) led by 19 points in the fourth quarter, but the Owls (9-13, 5-6) twice cut the deficit to six points in the final stanza.

Liberty’s defense held KSU scoreless over the final 2:39. Markova made a pair of free throws with 28 seconds remaining to extend the advantage to its final margin.

Dee Brown matched her season high with 13 points. She added seven rebounds.

Jah’Che Whitfield scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Owls.