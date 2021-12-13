McGhee sets program record for made 3s as Liberty routs Carver

Ryan Kemrite wasn’t even eight months removed from his playing career concluding at Liberty when he took in the Flames’ game at Vanderbilt early in the 2018-19 season. He saw Darius McGhee come off the bench and make a trio of 3-pointers.

It was after that game at Memorial Gym that Kemrite predicted McGhee would break his program record for career 3-pointers.

McGhee made good on Kemrite’s prediction.

The senior guard made seven 3-pointers Monday night against Carver College to give him a program-record 260 career 3s and Liberty cruised to a 95-36 victory before an announced crowd of 2,188 inside Liberty Arena.

McGhee finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor and was 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

He tied the record with 3:29 remaining in the first half and then set the record 64 seconds later. Both 3s came from the left corner.

Kemrite made 258 career 3s during his career at Liberty.

McGhee was one of four players who scored in double figures Monday. Brody Peebles had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Shiloh Robinson and Micaiah Abii each scored 10 points.

The Flames (6-4) shot a season-best 62.7% from the field. All 12 players who saw action scored.

DJ Moore scored nine points and Stephen Burggraf, Jonathan Jackson and Blake Preston each added six points.

Kyle Rode had two points, five rebounds and six assists.

Antwon Ferrell scored 10 points for Carver (0-16). The Cougars scored 15 points on 4-of-24 shooting in the second half.

