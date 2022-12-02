McGhee takes control as Liberty pulls away from UMES

Maryland Eastern Shore made it a point of emphasis to limit how many clean looks Liberty guard Darius McGhee got from beyond the arc Friday evening. The Hawks didn’t quite plan for the sharp-shooting McGhee being able to take them off the dribble at ease.

McGhee slashed his way through the defense and got to the rim for layups. He even delivered a perfect pass for an alley-oop dunk to Joseph Venzant that brought the 3,213 fans inside Liberty Arena to their feet late in the first half.

It was just another day at the office for McGhee.

The fifth-year senior scored a game-high 22 points and became the 22nd player in Division I history to make 400 career 3-pointers as the Flames cruised to a 79-59 victory over the visiting Hawks.

“Milestones like that, it makes me think that we have a lot of actions as a team, so I don’t just run and get open,” McGhee said. “… Even though I’m the one making the shot in the sense, I always think about everything that has to go into it to make it happen.”

McGhee made six 3-pointers and has made 401 career triples He is tied with former Radford star Doug Day for 20th in the Division I record books, and he has some familiar names within striking distance such as Andrew Rowsey (Marquette), Curtis Staples (Virginia) and Stephen Curry (Davidson).

Detroit Mercy’s Antonie Davis has 459 made 3s and is the only other active player with more than 400 triples.

“When he goes up to shoot it, you’re surprised when he misses. That’s a rarity,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “He’s one of the best players in the country and he wears a uniform that says Liberty on it. He’s a great representative of our program and our university. Enjoy it because he’s really good.”

McGhee was at his best in a dominating first half as the Flames (5-3) overcame a slow start and used a sizzling 10-plus minute stretch to seize control against the overmatched Hawks (3-5).

The Flames made 12 of 13 shots during a run that saw them turn an early 8-3 deficit into a commanding 39-16 lead.

McGhee scored 11 points and had three of his six first-half assists during the run.

Shiloh Robinson scored 10 of his season-high 12 points in the first half. The forward made his first five shots and shot 6 of 7 from the field.

He shot 6 of 20 from the field in the Flames’ previous three games against Northwestern, Bradley and Delaware State.

“It’s always nice to make shots. You can never make enough,” Robinson said.

Kyle Rode and Brody Peebles scored 12 points apiece. Rode had a game-high seven assists and Peebles matched his season high with five rebounds.

Blake Preston added 10 points and six rebounds to give the Flames five players in double figures for the second time this season.

“Teams are going to double Darius and they’re going to think that if they can take the ball out of his hands they can beat us, and we’ve got a solution for that,” McKay said. “We’ve just got to execute.”

Ahamadou Fofana scored a team-high 13 points for UMES. Da’Shawn Phillip added 12 points and four rebounds.

The Hawks opened the game by forcing Liberty to miss eight of its first 10 shots, and they got timely 3-pointers from Kevon Voyles and Phillips to take an 8-3 lead.

“They did a good job of hounding us and having good ball pressure,” Robinson said. “That kind of took us out of some actions.”

The Flames responded with a strong defensive effort that mirrored the offensive production.

UMES made five of its next 16 shots and went through lengthy scoreless droughts as Liberty utilized runs of 13-0, 10-0 and 11-0 in the first half to take command.

Liberty shot 54.8% in the first half and finished shooting 28 of 56 for the game.

The Flames had 19 assists compared to nine turnovers.

“You see certain things unfold and you know the next time you have a similar possession you’re going to get to that,” McGhee said. “Those guys did a phenomenal job of knowing the game plan and seeing how the game was flowing and us countering and executing.”