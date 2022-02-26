McGhee takes over as Liberty wins overtime thriller over Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim hasn’t officially cast his vote for ASUN Conference men’s basketball player of the year. After what he saw unfold Saturday afternoon inside Liberty Arena, the third-year coach already knows who has his vote.

“That dude is the player of the year and should be again this year,” Abdur-Rahim said of Liberty’s Darius McGhee. “He’s the player of the year for a reason. You expect him to get what he got.”

When Liberty needed a jolt on the offensive end late in regulation, McGhee took over. Each time the Owls responded in overtime, the 5-foot-9 guard had an answer.

Kennesaw State had different defenders guard McGhee. The Owls even tried a zone defense to contain him. Nothing worked over the final eight minutes.

McGhee, in his final regular-season home game, sent Liberty into the ASUN Conference tournament on a high note.

The reigning ASUN player of the year made his case for why he should win the honor for a second straight year. McGhee scored 25 of his 47 points over the final eight minutes as Liberty outlasted Kennesaw State 100-93 in overtime before a raucous crowd of 3,112.

“He was special. He willed us to victory. He didn’t get down if he didn’t get a foul called,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “ … He is one of the best players, if not the best player, to ever put on a Liberty jersey.”

McGhee scored 25 of the Flames’ final 32 points and joined former BYU star Jimmer Fredette as the only Division I players since 2000 with two 47-plus point games in the same season.

McGhee scored 48 points on Jan. 15 at FGCU, and Fredette accomplished the feat in the 2010-11 season.

“It’s just a matter of competing on both ends of the floor,” McGhee said. “We needed stops and we also needed great shots on the other end. However it needed to be done, we’re always going to buy into one another and just figure out a way.”

McGhee scored the Flames’ final nine points in regulation, and his game-tying free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining came after a heads-up defensive play from freshman Joseph Venzant.

Venzant stole an inbounds pass with 7.3 seconds left that set up McGhee’s opportunity to tie the game.

“Just going out there, I knew we had to make a play,” Venzant said, noting it was teammate Keegan McDowell who read the play and helped off Chris Youngblood when he saw the pass going to Demond Robinson.

McGhee scored 13 of Liberty’s first 16 points in overtime, and Venzant’s breakaway dunk with 28.5 seconds left all but sealed the dramatic overtime triumph.

It marked the first time since the 2017-18 season that Liberty (21-11, 12-4 ASUN) played in back-to-back overtime games. The Flames lost in a triple-overtime thriller to UNC Greensboro on Dec. 2, 2017, and then outlasted Georgia State on the road two days later.

“The way they’ve battled and finished the season, I’m really proud of them,” McKay said.

Kyle Rode finished with 20 points and five assists for Liberty, and McDowell added 10 points and four rebounds.

Youngblood led the Owls (12-17, 7-9) with 17 points. Spencer Rodgers had 15 points and three players added 11 for KSU.

Liberty took its first lead of the game with 14:24 remaining in the second half on Rode’s layup that was part of a 12-2 run that saw the Flames go ahead 54-50 with 13:35 left.

KSU’s deficit grew to six with 8:33 remaining, but the Owls answered by scoring on 11 of 13 trips to take a 77-73 lead.

McGhee made four free throws in the final 51.2 seconds to force overtime.

The guard shot 3 of 8 from 3-point range, but was active in driving to the basket in the second half to ensure he could score at the free throw line.

McGhee was 16 of 18 from the charity stripe.

“Just reading possessions and how they were playing,” he said. “On both teams, guys were in foul trouble, so any time you see a team’s in foul trouble, you want to be aggressive towards the basket. I think I was just reading the time and the space on the floor.”

Liberty, with the victory, secured the No. 1 seed in the East Division and will host at least two games in the upcoming ASUN tournament.

The Flames host the winner of a first-round game between Lipscomb and North Florida at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“I do think we’ve shown a resiliency that warrants an opportunity to do something again in terms of advancing in the postseason,” McKay said. “We know it’ll be a hard, arduous process, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.