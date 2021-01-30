McGhee takes over in the second half as Liberty men's basketball sweeps Jacksonville

Parker scored 13 points and pulled down five rebounds. Keegan McDowell added nine points, four rebounds and two assists, while Elijah Cuffee finished with seven points.

The Flames, who entered the weekend series as one of the nation’s top 3-point shooting teams, shot 6 for 22 from beyond the arc Saturday and finished the series posting a 13-for-52 mark from distance.

“To be able to win two games on the road when you shoot like that, I think that’s growth,” McKay said.

Jacksonville’s Donatrius James led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Tyreese Davis added 12 points.

The Dolphins held the Flames without a field goal for more than eight minutes in the first half, but never took advantage because of their own struggles.

Liberty maintained a one- or two-possession lead for most of the first half until McGhee’s 3 right before the halftime buzzer put the Flames ahead 28-19.

The Dolphins opened the second half on a 10-2 run and trailed 30-29 following Bryce Workman’s three-point play, but the Flames answered with an 11-2 run sparked by the play of McGhee and never relinquished the lead.

“Everyone on our team knows regardless of how we shoot the ball, our defense is what we take pride in and make our stamp on the game,” McGhee said. “The ability to see us come out and shoot so poorly in both of these games and still maintain the win, I think it’s going to uplift these guys.”

