McGhee takes over in the second half as Liberty men's basketball sweeps Jacksonville

Darius McGhee was electric with the basketball in his hands in the second half Saturday night against Jacksonville. The Liberty junior guard made his patented deep 3-pointers and created off the dribble with acrobatic finishes around the rim.
What gets lost in McGhee’s prowess as a shooter is his ability to move without the ball and get open for either uncontested 3s or layups when opposing post players aren’t protecting the basket.
No play was bigger than Liberty’s final offensive set in a 64-58 victory over the Dolphins at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida. McGhee, on the right wing, kept his feet moving, watched the defense focus on Kyle Rode at the free-throw line, and made a deliberate cut as Rode’s backdoor pass found McGhee for the layup and breathing room with a five-point lead.
“I was just trying to impact the game however I could,” McGhee said. “Tonight, that was with the ball in my hands.”
McGhee’s entire repertoire was on display as he scored a career-high 25 points and helped the Flames secure the weekend sweep over the Dolphins.
“He was really good. Darius, he’s a tremendous scorer,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “Sometimes he gets too much credit for just being a great shooter because he shoots it from so far out. Darius has a complete game. I think that was on display tonight.”
McGhee scored 16 points in the second half and finished shooting 8 of 14 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
His second-half scoring spree followed up Chris Parker’s sizzling Friday performance when he tallied all 18 of his points in the final 20 minutes.
“It’s good playing with someone that electric and can always score,” Parker said of McGhee. “I can always trust him to score.”
The Flames (14-5, 6-2 ASUN Conference), thanks to completing their first road sweep in league play, moved into a first-place tie with North Alabama and Bellarmine.
The Lions (10-4, 6-2) lost at North Florida, 82-72, and relinquished sole possession of first place, while the Knights (9-5, 6-2) won their sixth straight with an 84-79 triumph over Kennesaw State.
“We’re still taking everything one game at a time and making sure we handle business every 40 minutes that we get,” McGhee said. “Regardless of what the standings are, we’re going to make sure we get better each and every day.”
Liberty wasn’t able to put away the pesky Dolphins (9-9, 3-5) despite building a 10-point lead in the early stages of the second half.
Jacksonville shot 52.2% in the second half, but never took the lead.
“I think we made some great strides defensively,” McKay said, “and hopefully we’ll continue to grow in that area as well.”
Parker scored 13 points and pulled down five rebounds. Keegan McDowell added nine points, four rebounds and two assists, while Elijah Cuffee finished with seven points.
The Flames, who entered the weekend series as one of the nation’s top 3-point shooting teams, shot 6 for 22 from beyond the arc Saturday and finished the series posting a 13-for-52 mark from distance.
“To be able to win two games on the road when you shoot like that, I think that’s growth,” McKay said.
Jacksonville’s Donatrius James led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Tyreese Davis added 12 points.
The Dolphins held the Flames without a field goal for more than eight minutes in the first half, but never took advantage because of their own struggles.
Liberty maintained a one- or two-possession lead for most of the first half until McGhee’s 3 right before the halftime buzzer put the Flames ahead 28-19.
The Dolphins opened the second half on a 10-2 run and trailed 30-29 following Bryce Workman’s three-point play, but the Flames answered with an 11-2 run sparked by the play of McGhee and never relinquished the lead.
“Everyone on our team knows regardless of how we shoot the ball, our defense is what we take pride in and make our stamp on the game,” McGhee said. “The ability to see us come out and shoot so poorly in both of these games and still maintain the win, I think it’s going to uplift these guys.”