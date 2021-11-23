McGhee's big second half lifts Liberty over Bethune-Cookman

Darius McGhee’s first half Tuesday night mirrored that of his previous three games. Bethune-Cookman was hounding the Liberty guard and contesting every shot he took, which led to a subpar opening 20 minutes.
McGhee’s first shot of the second half swished through the net. The shooting slump was a thing of the past.
The ASUN Conference preseason player of the year scored 18 of his game-high 27 points in the second half as the Flames held off Bethune-Cookman 59-51 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Flames (2-3) ended a three-game losing streak, which was their longest since a five-game skid in the 2017-18 season.
"This is one of those games where you can let the previous game affect the way you play,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “… I'm happy with the outcome.”
McGhee shot 2 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half to continue a three-game stretch in which his perimeter shot was not falling. He was 4 of 28 from distance in losses to LSU, Iona and Manhattan.
His 3 from the right wing to open the second half sparked a 20-minute stretch in which he shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 7 of 9 overall from the field.
McGhee scored 11 of Liberty’s 13 points during a seven-minute stretch as the Flames’ extended their lead to 53-36. The 17-point advantage was the largest of the game.
"Darius is one of the best players in the country, in my opinion,” McKay said, “and I'm not surprised he went 6 for 12 from 3 tonight.”
Keegan McDowell scored all 17 of his points in the first half.
He hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 28-second span that cut the Flames’ deficit to 19-18.
The senior gave Liberty the lead for good at 23-21 with another 3, this one coming with 6:14 left in the first half.
"To me, he's the best shooter on the team,” McGhee said of McDowell. "Tonight was just a credit to his work ethic.”
Joe French scored 25 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Wildcats (1-5).
French was one of only five players to score for Bethune-Cookman, which shot 33.3% from the field in the second half.
The Wildcats made nine of their first 12 shots to take a 19-12 lead.
They finished the game shooting 10 of 31 from the field.