McGhee's career-high 34 points lead Liberty to ASUN regular-season title

The Flames could potentially get a bye to the semifinal round if FGCU is unable to participate. The Eagles announced Saturday they had an inconclusive result from a PCR test that forced their regular-season finale against KSU to be canceled.

FGCU is set to administer required follow-up testing to determine its status for the league tournament.

“We’re going to take it one game at a time from here on out and see where that takes us,” Liberty sophomore forward Kyle Rode said.

McGhee shot a blistering 12 of 18 from the field and 8 of 11 from 3-point range against the Knights. He has scored 20 or more points five times in the Flames’ nine-game winning streak, and he is averaging 27.25 points on 38-for-65 (58.4%) shooting from the field and 27-for-45 (60%) shooting from 3-point range in the last four games.

“As long as we’re winning, I’m fine. As long as we as a team are playing collectively and flowing, I’m fine with whatever it is. The points really don’t matter to me,” McGhee said. “Whatever happens in the game, as long as we’re grooving and we’re comfortable on the floor, I’m great.”

The Flames shot 15 of 25 from 3-point range Saturday and finished the game shooting 62.5% from the field.