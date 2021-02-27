McGhee's career-high 34 points lead Liberty to ASUN regular-season title

Kyle Rode secured yet another defensive rebound and saw Darius McGhee sprinting up the court. Rode unleashed a perfect outlet pass to McGhee, who took one dribble before finishing the transition basket with a thunderous one-handed dunk to the approval of his teammates who were in full celebration mode on the bench.
It was a dunk that capped a career performance from McGhee and secured Liberty its first outright regular-season conference championship.
McGhee scored a career-high 34 points as Liberty used strong perimeter shooting to claim the No. 1 seed for the upcoming ASUN Conference tournament with a 94-78 victory over Bellarmine on Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Flames (20-5, 11-2 ASUN) won their third straight ASUN regular-season title. However, the first two were shared with Lipscomb and North Florida, respectively, and Liberty’s two Big South Conference regular-season titles were shared in 1996-97 (with UNC Asheville) and 2003-04 (with Birmingham Southern).
“This is a championship we wanted, absolutely,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “There’s another one we want just as bad or badly, if not more. The prep for that starts here on Monday.”
Liberty, as the No. 1 seed for the ASUN tournament, is slated to play No. 8 seed Kennesaw State at 2 p.m. Thursday at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Flames could potentially get a bye to the semifinal round if FGCU is unable to participate. The Eagles announced Saturday they had an inconclusive result from a PCR test that forced their regular-season finale against KSU to be canceled.
FGCU is set to administer required follow-up testing to determine its status for the league tournament.
“We’re going to take it one game at a time from here on out and see where that takes us,” Liberty sophomore forward Kyle Rode said.
McGhee shot a blistering 12 of 18 from the field and 8 of 11 from 3-point range against the Knights. He has scored 20 or more points five times in the Flames’ nine-game winning streak, and he is averaging 27.25 points on 38-for-65 (58.4%) shooting from the field and 27-for-45 (60%) shooting from 3-point range in the last four games.
“As long as we’re winning, I’m fine. As long as we as a team are playing collectively and flowing, I’m fine with whatever it is. The points really don’t matter to me,” McGhee said. “Whatever happens in the game, as long as we’re grooving and we’re comfortable on the floor, I’m great.”
The Flames shot 15 of 25 from 3-point range Saturday and finished the game shooting 62.5% from the field.
“I think their ability to come on the road against a really good team and play as consistent on both ends of the floor, I thought it was special,” McKay said.
McGhee’s 34 points against the Knights (13-6, 10-3) are the most in a single game by a Liberty player since Kyle Ohman’s 39-point outing against High Point on Feb. 20, 2010. McGhee became the fourth player in McKay’s second tenure at Liberty to score 30 points, joining Ryan Kemrite (2017 CIT first-round win against Norfolk State), Lovell Cabbil (2019 road game at North Alabama) and Caleb Homesley (2019 NCAA Tournament win over Mississippi State and 2020 road game at North Alabama).
McGhee’s eight 3-pointers tie the program record set by Larry Jackson on Nov. 29, 1996, against Cal Poly.
Does McGhee’s late scoring surge warrant consideration for ASUN player of the year? His coach thinks so.
“I would say he had it at hello,” McKay said without hesitation.
McGhee was central to a high-scoring first half that saw the Flames shoot 21 of 29 (72.4%) from the field and make 8 of 12 3-pointers for a 52-35 halftime lead.
The 52 first-half points are the most Liberty has scored against an ASUN opponent and marked the fourth time this season the Flames scored 50 or more points in the first half.
“We played really well on offense. I don’t think we ran a lot of plays. It was just concepts,” Liberty sophomore forward Shiloh Robinson said. “Our coaches did a really good job of preparing us and we were able to execute the gameplan.”
Five Liberty players scored in double figures against the Knights. Chris Parker scored 19 points; Elijah Cuffee had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists; Rode finished with 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds; and Robinson added 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.
Keegan McDowell added six assists off the bench.
“I think we have a really unselfish group,” Rode said. “When you just move that ball and have confidence, a lot of good things can happen.”
Liberty built a 20-point lead midway through the second half at 76-56, but the Knights used a 20-7 run spanning a little more than six minutes to cut the deficit to 83-76 with 2:07 remaining.
Juston Betz’ jumper with 1:28 remaining trimmed Liberty’s lead back to seven, 85-78, but the Flames responded by forcing the Knights to miss their final four shots and pulling away thanks to McGhee’s thunderous dunk to cement the regular-season title.
“I told Darius McGhee after that play he owes me dinner,” Rode said with a laugh, referencing his outlet pass that led to McGhee’s easy dunk. “We just needed a stop. We tried to get stops all game. They’re a great offensive team, so it makes it difficult putting consecutive stops together. When we did that to end the game I felt really good about it.”
Pedro Bradshaw, the Knights’ leading scorer, finished with 20 points, four rebounds and four steals. He shot 6 of 13 from the field with Rode and Robinson constantly harassing him on the defensive end.
Dylan Penn had 17 points and CJ Fleming added 16 points for Bellarmine, which shot 55.8% from the field.