McGhee's career performance lifts Liberty over North Alabama

“Darius always draws the most attention,” Liberty senior guard Elijah Cuffee said. Cuffee scored 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting and added three assists and two rebounds. “I feel like everybody who scouts him knows you can’t let him go off, and I feel like if he does it just makes it easier for us.”

McGhee shot 11 of 19 from the field and 7 of 14 from 3-point range Monday against the Lions (10-9, 6-7). He scored around the rim, either driving to the basket or finishing one of his missed shots on a second-chance effort, and made several of his patented off-balanced 3s that helped the Flames extend their double-digit lead.

McGhee hit 3s on back-to-back possessions around the midway point of the second half that gave the Flames a 62-33 lead with a little less than 13 minutes remaining.

The first triple came off a behind-the-back bounce pass from Kyle Rode off a set play in which UNA lost McGhee in the corner.

“You never know with Kyle Rode. You just know the ball is going to come,” McGhee said. “You can’t really anticipate how he’s going to get it to you. You just know it’s coming, for sure.”