Darius McGhee’s first time wearing a Liberty men’s basketball uniform came in a closed scrimmage at Queens prior to the 2018-19 season. He admitted he didn’t know much of the playbook at all, yet he still scored close to 30 points.

Those baskets didn’t count toward his record-breaking career with the Flames.

The fifth-year senior more than made up for it Wednesday evening.

McGhee scored 24 of his game-high 35 points in the second half as Liberty’s offense came to life during the final 20 minutes in an 85-77 win over Queens at Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I think we just started to execute better,” McGhee said. “Defensively, we played with a little bit more discipline, a little bit more intensity, which opened up a couple of things. We finally started getting a string of stops. Offensively, we took care of the ball a little bit better, executed as well on that end a little bit better, got a couple of easy ones, and then played sound basketball like we normally do.”

The victory secured the Flames (23-7, 14-3 ASUN Conference) a top-two seed for next week’s league tournament. Liberty remains tied for first in the league standings with Kennesaw State after the Owls’ 79-66 win at North Alabama.

KSU maintains the tiebreaker thanks to last week’s win over the Flames.

The regular season concludes Friday with Liberty hosting Queens and Kennesaw State playing at Central Arkansas.

“I feel like we have a chance to keep competing for the outcomes we want,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.

Liberty’s defensive adjustments in the second half — focused on preventing Queens from getting drives to the basket — allowed the Flames to take the lead for good less than four minutes into the final 20 minutes.

The Flames extended their advantage to 12 points and had an answer each time the Royals attempted to get back into the game. Liberty shot 60% from the field and committed only two turnovers in the second half.

“I think we knew they had dictated to us a style that we were uncharacteristic in, and we just felt like we had to be better on the defensive end,” McKay said of the halftime adjustments. “You can’t allow Queens to go downhill on you every play; it’s going to really compromise your defense.”

McGhee was at the center of the Flames’ offensive attack in the second half. He shot 6 of 8 from the field and was 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the second half.

The 5-foot-9 guard shot 5 of 16 from the field in the first half.

“The second half, I thought he did a great job of taking what he was given and not rushing,” McKay said.

McGhee became the ASUN’s all-time leading scorer with 2,538 career points. The previous mark was 2,535 points by Centenary’s Willie Jackson.

McGhee also made five 3s to give him 503 career triples. He is the fourth player in Division I history to make more than 500 3s.

“He’s a marvelous player,” McKay said of McGhee.

Colin Porter had 13 points, five steals, two rebounds and a team-high four assists. The freshman point guard did not commit a turnover in his 35 minutes on the court.

He shot 6 of 10 from the field.

“I’ve just been trying to play basketball and just have fun with the guys around me,” Porter said.

Kyle Rode had 12 points and Shiloh Robinson added 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting.

“Our machine doesn’t work unless all of the parts of it are working together,” McGhee said.

Queens guard Kenny Dye entered the game averaging a team-high 17.8 points, and he was limited to nine points on 3-of-15 shooting. He had seven rebounds and a game-high six assists.

“It felt like he had more than nine,” McGhee said of Dye. “The way he was getting to the basket, the spots he was getting to on the floor, luckily we got lucky he just missed a couple of shots. I don’t think his nine was a quiet nine.”

The Flames rotated Joseph Venzant and Isiah Warfield on the 6-foot Dye.

“He’s as good of a guard as there is in this league that I think will be a first-team all-conference player,” McKay said of Dye. “For us to be able to switch up some matchups on him a little bit and try and change the look, I thought was healthy. I know he’s going to take that 3 for 15 and be dialed up on Friday.”

BJ McLaurin led the Royals (17-13, 7-10) with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting. He was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

AJ McKee had 17 points. Jay’Den Turner added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

“They had some guys step up,” McKay said.

BASEBALL

Liberty 8, Duke 6

Cam Troyer’s three-run homer capped a five-run third inning and Liberty held on to claim its first win of the season by topping Duke at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

Troyer, Jake Lazzaro and Gray Betts each homered for the Flames (1-3). Lazzaro and Betts clubbed back-to-back solo homers in the fourth to give Liberty a 7-1 lead.

Garrett Gainey (1-0) picked up the victory. He allowed three earned runs on five hits, walked two and struck out five over 4 1/3 innings.

Cole Hertzler faced one over the minimum over the final 1 1/3 innings to secure the win.

Alex Mooney went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for the Blue Devils (2-2).