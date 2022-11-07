McKay claims his 200th win at Liberty as Flames rout Regent

Liberty received a jolt of realism early in the preseason during a scrimmage against Virginia Tech. The Flames’ pack-line defense, a staple in Ritchie McKay’s second tenure, wasn’t as sharp as it needed to be. Put simply, Liberty wasn’t as difficult to play against as it needed to be under McKay’s watch.

Liberty’s season opener Monday against Regent wasn’t exactly a serious litmus test for its defense, but it wasn’t a bad showing, either. The Royals had to settle time and time again for contested jumpers and came any with empty possessions.

It wasn’t a bad way for McKay to celebrate his 200th victory at Liberty.

Darius McGhee and Brody Peebles scored 17 points apiece, Liberty held Regent to 20% shooting from the field, and the Flames cruised to a 104-38 win before an announced crowd of 3,885 at Liberty Arena.

“We’ve been improving defensively. Our first exhibition against Virginia Tech, I didn’t think we were where we needed to be, but that was after 10 practices. The next scrimmage was two weeks later against Georgetown, and I thought we were better defensively,” McKay said. “Hard to measure when you’re not playing against Georgetown’s length and athleticism or Virginia Tech’s skill and size and experience, but I’ll be able to tell you after Friday because we’re going to see athleticism and a team that plays incredibly hard. Nate Oats has done a phenomenal job at Alabama and has a really good team.”

The opening-game tune-up was just that for the Flames (1-0). All 13 players got on the court and into the scoring column against the overmatched Royals (1-1).

McGhee and Peebles combined to shoot 13 of 20 from the field. McGhee, the nation’s second-leading scorer last season, shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

Blake Preston added 16 points, while Joseph Venzant and Zach Cleveland had 11 points apiece.

“Coach McKay is great at his job, as well as the rest of the staff. They did a great job preparing us for this season,” Preston said after shooting 6 of 7 from the field and pulling down four rebounds. “Hopefully we get to be the benefactors of how that plays out throughout the season. Today was another day to stack and get better. I think that’s a testament to Coach and his character, but also his determination for us to be the best that we can be.”

Liberty shot 53.7% from the field and dominated in every aspect of the game.

The Flames had a plus-18 rebounding advantage and finished with 27 assists on 36 made field goals.

“Really, really happy with just the first-game jitters and the way we seemingly got through it,” McKay said. “I think our guys have been anxious to play someone other than themselves. I felt like that was a performance that was necessary because we have a really tough test on Friday and wanted to get everybody in and keep everyone injury free.”

McKay has won 161 games in his second stint with the Flames. Those triumphs came following a six-year stint as Tony Bennett’s associate head coach at Virginia, and McKay brought the pack-line defense to Liberty.

Those triumphs since his return prior to the 2015-16 season have featured a heavy dose of strong defensive play and numbers that typically rank among the nation’s best.

Regent never got into an offensive rhythm, with Liberty not allowing clean looks.

The Royals went the final 8:44 of the first half without a point, and that stretch extended to nearly 10½ minutes before they found the bottom of the net early in the second half.

Andrew Walston scored 16 points for Regent. He had 14 of those in the first half.

Walston’s fourth 3 of the first half cut the deficit to 31-17 with 8:44 remaining.

Regent made two of its next 25 shots and saw its deficit balloon from 14 to 53 in the span of 20 minutes.

It was a fitting way to win his 200th at Liberty. McKay, though, wasn’t focused on the milestone. He was more concerned with getting the team prepared for Friday’s test against No. 20 Alabama.

“I think when I’m done coaching, maybe I’ll look back on however many outcomes that went our way, but when you’re in the midst of the season, you’re really looking for improvement,” he said. “I think for us, the barometer is how hard we play, how selfless we are and honestly how much they’re enjoying it.”