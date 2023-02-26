The Liberty men’s basketball program has enjoyed unprecedented success this season. The Flames entered Sunday ranked 41st in the NET rankings, the highest mark in program history, and they racked up a program-record 15 ASUN Conference victories during the regular season.

Ritchie McKay is being rewarded with a pact that will keep him at the helm through the remainder of this decade.

Liberty announced Sunday afternoon it signed McKay to a two-year contract extension through the 2029-30 season.

Liberty, as a private university, did not release the terms of the latest extension.

The extension ensures McKay will lead the Flames well into their tenure with Conference USA. Liberty is slated to be one of four new members (New Mexico State, Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State are the others) to join C-USA on July 1, 2023.

“I personally want to thank Dr. [Jerry] Prevo, Ian McCaw and the Board of Trustees for entrusting me with the opportunity to continue to lead our program,” McKay said in a press release. “Liberty is such a special place to us. It is our home. And during our time here, we have been richly blessed to be a part of many special moments and celebrate some successes.

“None of that would have been possible without the commitment, sacrifice and belief from our past and current players, coaches, fan base and administration who have invested mightily in supporting our pursuit. We are so thankful for the past and are even more excited about the future. We look forward to Flames Nation rising with us as we head into the postseason and making the move to C-USA.”

It is the fourth multiyear extension McKay has signed since returning to the program prior to the 2015-16 season. He inked extensions after the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, campaigns in which he led the Flames to ASUN Conference tournament titles and berths into the NCAA tournament.

Liberty is 24-7 entering this week’s ASUN tournament. The Flames host the winner of Monday’s first-round matchup between Bellarmine and North Florida at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinal round.

Liberty claimed a share of the regular-season title for the third time in its five seasons in the ASUN (Kennesaw State earned the No. 1 seed for this season’s tournament by virtue of its win over the Flames).

The Flames won the title outright in 2020-21 and were the East Division champions last season.

McKay has spent the past 16 years in the Central Virginia area between his 10 seasons (two stints) at Liberty and six seasons as Tony Bennett’s associate head coach at Virginia.

He had previously coached at Portland State, Colorado State, Oregon State and New Mexico before arriving at Liberty prior to the 2007-08 season.

Liberty won its first NCAA tournament game under McKay’s guidance in the 2019 tournament, and it missed out on playing in the 2020 edition when the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flames were knocked out in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.