McKay, Liberty agree to third multiyear contract extension

The Flames, playing in an uneven 2020-21 campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic, extended their streak of 20-win seasons to five with a 23-6 record. They have won 82 games and three ASUN tournament titles in the past three seasons.

Liberty won its first NCAA Tournament game under McKay’s guidance in the 2019 tournament, and it missed out on playing in the 2020 edition when the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Flames were knocked out in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament by Oklahoma State.

“I think our guys have accomplished something that’s really hard to do, and that’s three consecutive conference championships and this year we won an outright regular-season championship,” McKay said. “I think because of that, I think our university feels like we’ve got a good thing going and we want to try to continue to grow it.”

Gonzaga, with 95 victories, is the only team with more triumphs than Liberty since the start of the 2018-19 season.