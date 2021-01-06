McKay out of quarantine, back with Liberty men's basketball program

Ritchie McKay flashed a wide grin at the beginning of his virtual interview with members of the media Wednesday afternoon. The Liberty men’s basketball coach was not secluded in his home like he was when he spoke last week. The backdrop for this media session was at the men’s basketball offices nestled behind the Vines Center.
McKay, who missed last weekend’s games at Lipscomb because of a positive COVID-19 test, is out of quarantine and has been cleared to rejoin the team in time for the Flames’ home games Friday and Saturday against Kennesaw State.
“It’s hard to be away from the team. … That’s been difficult, yet I always say that it’s important that our pursuit is to be a part of something bigger than ourselves,” McKay said.
“That being said, it’s just nice to be back doing something you love around a group of people that you love, staff and players included.”
McKay was the second coach at Liberty to test positive for COVID-19. Football coach Hugh Freeze in early December had to quarantine following a positive result and was able to return in time to lead the No. 23 Flames to a thrilling 37-34 overtime victory over No. 9 Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl.
McKay said his symptoms were mild without providing more details.
The Flames (9-4, 1-1 ASUN Conference), in McKay’s absence, split the series at Lipscomb and are one game behind Jacksonville in the league standings.
Liberty opened the series with a seven-point loss to the Bisons in which the Flames trailed by 24 points in the first half and cut the deficit to three or four points on four different occasions before Lipscomb secured the victory.
McKay began watching the first game against Lipscomb with his wife, Julie, and his two sons, Luke and Gabriel, in the basement of his Lynchburg home. He retreated to his bedroom during halftime and remained there as the second half unfolded and Liberty was cutting into the deficit.
“I tried to stay in the bedroom as long as I can, not that I’m superstitious,” the coach said. “We didn’t get the desired outcome. The second night, Julie and I just watched it from our bed because both of us by then were not feeling great, and that was a lot easier to endure.”
Liberty controlled the second game against the Bisons and used a strong opening four minutes of the second half to cruise to a 16-point triumph.
“Certainly there’s a little bit of feeling that you’re not needed when you’re away,” McKay said, “especially when we play as well as we did on Saturday [at Lipscomb].”
McKay and Liberty are scheduled to play Kennesaw State (3-7, 0-2) at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday after the ASUN juggled the weekend’s schedule to accommodate Florida Gulf Coast's quarantine period.
The Flames were originally scheduled to host FGCU this weekend.
However, FGCU has not started league play. It was forced to postpone last weekend’s games against North Alabama and this weekend’s slate at Liberty when it entered a 14-day quarantine period after a Tier 1 member of the program tested positive for COVID-19 and forced others to go into contact tracing.
The Eagles are slated to resume basketball-related activities early next week.
Liberty and KSU were originally scheduled to play inside Liberty Arena on Jan. 22 and 23.