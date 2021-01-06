McKay out of quarantine, back with Liberty men's basketball program

Liberty opened the series with a seven-point loss to the Bisons in which the Flames trailed by 24 points in the first half and cut the deficit to three or four points on four different occasions before Lipscomb secured the victory.

McKay began watching the first game against Lipscomb with his wife, Julie, and his two sons, Luke and Gabriel, in the basement of his Lynchburg home. He retreated to his bedroom during halftime and remained there as the second half unfolded and Liberty was cutting into the deficit.

“I tried to stay in the bedroom as long as I can, not that I’m superstitious,” the coach said. “We didn’t get the desired outcome. The second night, Julie and I just watched it from our bed because both of us by then were not feeling great, and that was a lot easier to endure.”

Liberty controlled the second game against the Bisons and used a strong opening four minutes of the second half to cruise to a 16-point triumph.

“Certainly there’s a little bit of feeling that you’re not needed when you’re away,” McKay said, “especially when we play as well as we did on Saturday [at Lipscomb].”