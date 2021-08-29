McKnight, a driven two-sport star, set to join Liberty athletics Hall of Fame

James McKnight vividly remembers the in-person recruiting pitch Liberty football coach Sam Rutigliano delivered in the McKnight household in 1989. Rutigliano, in that Apopka, Florida, home, made a pitch about the university and the growing football program that was just getting its feet wet in the Division I-AA ranks.
Then Rutigliano turned to McKnight’s mother, Alberta, and told her that her son had an opportunity to play at the next level. “He was not talking about college football,” James McKnight recalled.
That stuck with McKnight and became the motivation he needed to thrive in football and track while at Liberty. Rutigliano’s vision of McKnight playing in the NFL came true as McKnight played for three times over nine seasons.
McKnight, along with four others, will be inducted into the Liberty athletics Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday evening and the five will be honored during Saturday’s season-opening football game against Campbell.
“It was kind of surreal. I had teammates and ex-classmates always talking about that you should be in the Hall. they need to get you in,” McKnight said in a recent phone interview. “They’ve been vouching for me and calling people. I think that was all comical to me, but at the end of the day when I got the call, it was a bit surreal. Happy that my accomplishments there would be honored, but at the same time just grateful to be mentioned with such a great university like Liberty.”
McKnight is joined in the class by Kyrie (Dorn) Adams (volleyball), Pat Bussey (wrestling), Robert Karlsson (golf) and Megan (Frazee) Leuzinger (women's basketball).
McKnight is the second multi-sport athlete to be inducted into Liberty’s athletics Hall of Fame. Theresa Bream was the first in the Class of 2010. She played volleyball and women’s basketball in her time with the Flames.
“You just try to make the most of your opportunities. I believe all of us have gifts that God gave us at birth, and I try to use my life to be a good steward of those gifts,” McKnight said. “I felt that I had the ability to contribute to the track team. I spoke with Coach [Brant] Tolsma and he was gracious to allow me to come out, and the rest is history. I was on a track scholarship and a football scholarship because of the way he treated me and embraced me and welcomed me to the track family. I’m grateful for the opportunities I had on the track, as well as on the gridiron.”
McKnight shined on the gridiron in only three seasons. He racked up 1,948 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 144 catches. When he graduated, he had the second-most touchdown catches in program history.
McKnight was unable to take advantage of four full seasons because he enrolled as an NCAA Proposition 48 student-athlete, which meant he had to become academically eligible in order to play intercollegiate athletics.
“It was just some missights on some classes that I had in high school that didn’t allow them to give me a full scholarship,” McKnight explained. “I think that was God’s perfect will for me during that time to be able to sit out, to get myself together academically as well as realizing why I’m here, and took in the university as a whole.
“Coming from Apopka, Florida, Liberty University was a complete 180 from the way I grew up. Being able to embrace the culture there, being able to look at Dr. Falwell and his vision of serving the Lord while competing in athletics. That was something different than what I experienced in high school. When you embrace those things, you see God’s hand in everything else that you do. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunities that Liberty presented to me.”
The time away from the gridiron allowed McKnight to also watch receivers such as Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin and Sterling Sharpe to learn certain techniques that could help him when he got back on the field.
McKnight also credited two teammates, wide receivers Pat Nelson and David Beezer, and strength and conditioning coordinators Dave Williams and Bill Gillespie with helping him quickly work his way onto the field.
"I think it was an opportunity that presented itself, I took advantage of it, and the rest is history," McKnight said.
It was during his junior season when Tolsma approached McKnight about potentially joining the track & field team. McKnight was ecstatic to join and even felt like Tolsma was “lowkey trying to make me a decathlete,” but McKnight’s strengths were the long jump and triple jump.
He helped the Flames claim their first Big South Conference outdoor men’s track & field title in 1994, and his long jump of 25 feet and 1/2 inch stood as a program record for nearly 30 years.
“Just the opportunity of having coaches that you’re playing or running for believe in your ability, it makes you want to run through a wall for them,” McKnight said.
He signed as an undrafted free agent with Seattle after the 1994 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the Seahawks. He played three seasons with Dallas and one more with Miami, and finished his career with 222 catches, 3,595 yards and 18 touchdowns.
McKnight has credited that initial recruiting visit from Rutigliano as what fueled him to reach the professional ranks.
“That stuck with me, it stuck in my mind, and it’s always been something that was a beacon of light that I was kind of pursuing once I got there,” McKnight said, “because now he put his words into action in the way that he pushed me and encouraged me on the football field.”