McKnight, a driven two-sport star, set to join Liberty athletics Hall of Fame

“You just try to make the most of your opportunities. I believe all of us have gifts that God gave us at birth, and I try to use my life to be a good steward of those gifts,” McKnight said. “I felt that I had the ability to contribute to the track team. I spoke with Coach [Brant] Tolsma and he was gracious to allow me to come out, and the rest is history. I was on a track scholarship and a football scholarship because of the way he treated me and embraced me and welcomed me to the track family. I’m grateful for the opportunities I had on the track, as well as on the gridiron.”