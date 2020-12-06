Memphis edges Liberty to spoil homecomings for Lytle and Baker

Liberty women’s basketball seniors Emily Lytle and Ashtyn Baker each had the same game circled on the 2020-21 schedule they were looking forward to playing the most — Memphis. Lytle was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, and Baker played high school basketball in the city while growing up 20 miles south in Nesbit, Mississippi.
The guards wanted the opportunity to play in front of family and friends who typically don’t get to travel to Lynchburg for their home games.
Lytle and Baker played well in their return to their hometown Sunday against the Tigers. However, the two didn’t get much help from their teammates.
Memphis shot 61% in the second half and used a scoring run spanning 3½ minutes in the fourth quarter to seize control in a 72-67 victory at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.
Lytle and Baker combined for 42 of the Flames’ 67 points on 17-of-29 shooting. The rest of the team shot 10 of 34 from the field.
Lytle scored 13 of her career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, including six on two 3-pointers in the final 19 seconds as the Flames (1-3) attempted to rally from a nine-point deficit in the final 30 seconds.
She became the 30th player in program history with 800 career points and is now 21st on the all-time scoring list with 828 points.
Liberty trailed 70-61 with 11 seconds remaining and cut the deficit to three thanks to heads-up play from Alyssa Iverson and Lytle.
Iverson, who scored eight points, hit a 3 with 8 seconds remaining and stole the subsequent inbounds pass. She found a wide-open Lytle, who made her fourth 3 of the game and cut the deficit to three points with 2.3 seconds left.
Aerial Wilson, who scored eight points for Memphis (1-2), made two free throws with one second left gave Memphis a 72-67 lead, and Liberty was unable to get off a final shot.
Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam led the Tigers with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Madison Griggs added 16 points.
Lytle scored seven straight points for the Flames to give them a 58-56 lead with 3:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. Memphis went on an 11-0 run spanning 3:34 to take a 67-58 lead with 22 seconds left on Wilson’s free throw. Baker scored 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter as the Flames took a 49-48 lead into the fourth quarter.
Liberty shot 11 of 15 (73%) from the field in the third quarter.
It shot 16 of 48 (33%) from the field in the other 30 minutes.
