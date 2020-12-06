Memphis edges Liberty to spoil homecomings for Lytle and Baker

Liberty women’s basketball seniors Emily Lytle and Ashtyn Baker each had the same game circled on the 2020-21 schedule they were looking forward to playing the most — Memphis. Lytle was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, and Baker played high school basketball in the city while growing up 20 miles south in Nesbit, Mississippi.

The guards wanted the opportunity to play in front of family and friends who typically don’t get to travel to Lynchburg for their home games.

Lytle and Baker played well in their return to their hometown Sunday against the Tigers. However, the two didn’t get much help from their teammates.

Memphis shot 61% in the second half and used a scoring run spanning 3½ minutes in the fourth quarter to seize control in a 72-67 victory at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Lytle and Baker combined for 42 of the Flames’ 67 points on 17-of-29 shooting. The rest of the team shot 10 of 34 from the field.

Lytle scored 13 of her career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, including six on two 3-pointers in the final 19 seconds as the Flames (1-3) attempted to rally from a nine-point deficit in the final 30 seconds.