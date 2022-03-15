Michigan transfer Smeenge has 'had an immediate impact' on Liberty women's basketball team

Priscilla Smeenge felt she had something to prove when she graduated from Michigan in Dec. 2020 and transferred to Liberty for her final two seasons of eligibility. The 6-foot guard was hampered by foot injuries during her three seasons with the Wolverines, and she arrived in Lynchburg with the mindset of proving she belonged at the Division I level.

“That’s a chance that I saw to just step up and step into with confidence,” Smeenge said after Monday’s practice. “However, I just knew I would have to control what I could control, and that’s what I tried to focus on at Michigan, even when I wasn’t given as [many] minutes. It was all in God’s timing. I just kept working and you eventually see your work pay off, and that’s really rewarding.”

Smeenge has taken advantage of her opportunity with the Flames. She ranks fifth on the team in scoring, but her primary responsibility is guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter threat. Her play on defense has allowed Liberty to thrive on that side of the court entering a Women’s National Invitation Tournament first-round matchup against Campbell, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday inside Liberty Arena.

“She’s had an immediate impact and her leadership has meant a lot to the team,” Liberty coach Carey Green said. “She’s an integral part to our success. You take her off the team and somebody would take her spot, but she is so much of a competitor and such an athlete, probably our strongest athlete overall. She can do so much. We’re fortunate to have somebody like her.”

Smeenge found her calling on the defensive end during her three seasons at Michigan, and she brought that mindset to Liberty. Her play on the perimeter, with help from Dee Brown, Kennedi Williams and others, has helped the Flames (27-4) boast some impressive defensive numbers.

Liberty ranks third in the nation in both rebounding margin (plus-13.5) and field-goal percentage defense (34.0%), and it ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense at 52 points per game.

The addition of Smeenge gave Liberty a bigger guard that it hadn’t had in recent memory. Her size, lateral movement and quick feet give her the ability to keep up with most any size guard on the court, and she has the strength to not get bullied near the paint.

“Defensively, it’s always been something I take pride in,” Smeenge said. “At Michigan, that was a big focus of ours. I think … the way that we did things, it really helped prepare me to make an impact this year. I just kind of took it to another level of focusing on that being my strength. I’m just grateful for how it all played out.”

While her defense is her calling card, Smeenge has found the offensive touch this season that wasn’t allowed to blossom while at Michigan.

Smeenge is averaging 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game and she is shooting 41.5% from the field.

Those numbers easily dwarf her averages of 1.4 points and 0.6 rebounds per contest over her 46 appearances with the Wolverines.

A stress fracture in early January of her freshman season forced her to miss two months, and she added she had “a couple of minor foot injuries” that never required surgery but always derailed any momentum she was building on the court.

“Kind of disappointing how it all played out, just the timing of everything,” she said.

Smeenge has appeared in 44 of 47 games with Liberty. She missed the first three games of ASUN Conference play this season because of COVID protocols, and she scored 15 points off the bench in her return to the court at FGCU on Jan. 15.

Smeenge never lacked confidence during her high school playing days. She was named the Osceola News-Gazette female basketball player of the year as a senior at Celebration High School in Jacksonville, Florida, when she averaged 21.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

That confidence, though, could have easily waned during her three seasons at Michigan. She wasn’t getting the playing time she probably felt she earned, and those foot injuries kept derailing any momentum she built in practices and games.

She was given the freedom by the Liberty coaching staff to play to her strengths. That has allowed her to prove she belonged on this stage.

“Obviously you don’t know how things are going to play out and you hope for the best,” Smeenge said. “I’m just really thankful that these coaches — Coach Green and Coach [Alexis] Sherard and all the way down the staff — they believed in me, even when I didn’t have the stats to back it up. They instilled that belief in me since I got here and they’ve continued to help me get better. That really truly meant a lot to me and helped with just how I’ve played with confidence.”

