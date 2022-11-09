Midweek games prioritized in Conference USA's new media rights deal

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze said during the Flames’ open week that he has asked athletic director Ian McCaw about playing a Thursday or Friday night game at Williams Stadium.

“I’d think it’d be electric; I’d think it’d be awesome,” he said at the time.

Freeze is going to get his wish. And then some.

Conference USA’s new media rights deal with CBS Sports Network and ESPN, which begins next season, will see the league play its entire slate of October games in the midweek.

The news was first reported by Sports Business Journal.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported that the average payout each season to league members will be at least $800,000 over the five-year deal. The number is slightly lower than what the Sun Belt and Mid-American conferences receive from ESPN.

Liberty is one of four members joining C-USA on July 1, 2023. New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State are the others. Kennesaw State is joining in 2024.

Those five newcomers join five holdovers in Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, FIU and UTEP for a new-look 10-team league.

CBS will have tier-one selection status of 18 games for football and 18 games for men’s basketball. The network will televise the league’s football championship game, men’s basketball championship game, women’s basketball semifinals and final, and baseball and softball championship games.

CBS Sports Network and ESPN will share the inventory of midweek football games for linear television.

C-USA is joining the MAC and Sun Belt in shifting games to the midweek, so it does not have to compete with the Power Five leagues for games on a linear network. The exposure aspect of the deal was the biggest factor for C-USA and its membership, as it allows the league more opportunities to play on either CBS Sports Network or ESPN.

The MAC currently plays all its league games during the midweek in November, while the Sun Belt has one league matchup on a Wednesday or Thursday night several times throughout the season.

Conference USA, in the final year of its current media rights deal, has had four games played on Friday nights and one on Thursday night.