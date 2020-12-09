Missouri takes control in second half to defeat Liberty men

From staff reports
Liberty was one of the nation’s most proficient 3-point shooting teams during the first two weeks of the regular season. The Flames used the strong perimeter shooting to knock off a pair of SEC programs in neutral site contests and get a plethora of guards involved in the offense.
The torrid 3-point shooting cooled down in the second half Wednesday with Missouri’s length and physicality proving too much for the Flames down the stretch.
Mark Smith scored a game-high 17 points, Liberty shot 2 of 13 from beyond the arc in the second half, and the Tigers pulled away late to claim a 69-60 victory at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.
“They overwhelmed us in the second half,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “ … Just the length, the size, the physicality of the game, I think we settled too much in the second half. Our offense affected our defense.”
The Flames (4-3) shot 36% from the field and finished shooting 7 of 25 from 3-point range.
Missouri (4-0) shot a staggering 57.1% from the floor in the second half and finished the game shooting 51%.
Dru Smith scored 14 points and Xavier Pinson finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Blake Preston led the Flames with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting. He pulled down five rebounds.
Kyle Rode and Elijah Cuffee each scored 10 points. Darius McGhee, the Flames’ leading scorer, was held to nine points on 1-of-9 shooting. McGhee shot 1 of 8 from 3-point range and entered the game leading the nation in 3-pointers made (22) and attempted (61).
“This is a collaborative effort that we’re trying to execute,” McKay said. “We’re going to need nine, 10 guys each night. It’s not just one guy.”
The Flames came out firing in the first half and built a 26-15 lead on Keegan McDowell’s 3-pointer with 6:13 remaining.
The Tigers used a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to five, and Preston scored the Flames’ final six points of the half to help them take a 32-28 lead into halftime.
Neither team led by more than three points in the opening 8 minutes of the second half until Missouri unleashed a 19-4 run spanning nearly nine minutes to take a 63-50 lead.
Cuffee’s layup with 2:16 remaining ended a stretch of 10 minutes and 18 seconds in which the Flames did not make a field goal.
“I think we were very intentional about trying to execute our game plan,” McKay said. “When Missouri turned it up, we didn’t quite match that and it cost us a bit.”
