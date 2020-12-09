Missouri takes control in second half to defeat Liberty men

From staff reports

Liberty was one of the nation’s most proficient 3-point shooting teams during the first two weeks of the regular season. The Flames used the strong perimeter shooting to knock off a pair of SEC programs in neutral site contests and get a plethora of guards involved in the offense.

The torrid 3-point shooting cooled down in the second half Wednesday with Missouri’s length and physicality proving too much for the Flames down the stretch.

Mark Smith scored a game-high 17 points, Liberty shot 2 of 13 from beyond the arc in the second half, and the Tigers pulled away late to claim a 69-60 victory at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.

“They overwhelmed us in the second half,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “ … Just the length, the size, the physicality of the game, I think we settled too much in the second half. Our offense affected our defense.”

The Flames (4-3) shot 36% from the field and finished shooting 7 of 25 from 3-point range.

Missouri (4-0) shot a staggering 57.1% from the floor in the second half and finished the game shooting 51%.

Dru Smith scored 14 points and Xavier Pinson finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.