Moore's shift to wide receiver gives Liberty needed size on perimeter

The quiet of a sun-splashed Saturday at Williams Stadium quickly dissipated with a bevy of oohs and aahs from the fans scattered in the grandstands.
The Liberty faithful who attended the open scrimmage one week ago were treated to an acrobatic catch by Stetson Moore down the home sideline. Moore beat the cornerback, adjusted his body midair, and hauled in a lofted pass from backup quarterback Kaidon Salter while landing in bounds.
In one play, Moore displayed a glimpse of speed, athleticism, body control and strong hands. Those attributes, raved about by the coaching staff when he was signed in December, were the reasons why the Pearl River Community College transfer was moved from tight end to wide receiver for the upcoming season.
“You’d be surprised by his speed and his quickness and how he can sink his hips and get in and out of breaks,” wide receivers coach Maurice Harris said. Harris hasn't officially timed Moore yet, but estimated Moore runs the 40-yard dash in 4.68 seconds. “That was surprising to me because a lot of guys like that you’d think would be stiff. He can really sink his hips and get in and out of breaks. He does it really well.”
The 6-foot-4 Moore and Noah Frith are the tallest receivers on the Liberty roster, and the addition of Moore gives the Flames needed depth on the boundary side.
Frith, the starter, weighs 195 pounds, and has the speed to beat cornerbacks over the top, win on his breaks and make catches in traffic.
Moore, on the other hand, arrived at preseason camp weighing 247 pounds to work with the tight ends. He has slimmed down to 238 pounds while running with the wide receivers.
“Being able to lean on DBs, use his big body on a consistent basis, that’s what he’s learning to do right now, [and] use his techniques,” Harris said of Moore. “That’s going to help him to be open, create space for those quarterbacks to get the ball to us in some tight areas. He’s starting to learn how to use his body to create space for himself.”
The staff has lauded Moore’s plays in one-on-one drills since his move to wide receiver. That hasn’t stopped Harris from teaching the Philadelphia, Mississippi, native the intricacies of the position every chance he gets.
Moore played tight end at Pearl River and finished the 2020 season with 240 yards and three touchdowns on 14 receptions.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze and tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua have compared Moore’s abilities to that of former Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram, and they envisioned using Moore in the same type of capacity as Engram was utilized with the Rebels.
Engram is currently a starter for the New York Giants.
“As you guys can see, in certain practices when we put him outside, that’s a big body that can win those one-on-ones,” Aigamaua said. “It reminds me of somebody we had not too long ago. Just the sheer size. Those are the type of people that we’re looking for, and we’re really excited to see his development to see where he goes.”
The depth at outside receiver has been lacking during Freeze’s first two seasons at Liberty.
Outside of Frith, CJ Yarbrough and Kevin Shaa, there haven’t been many receivers who have made consistent contributions on the outside.
In fact, slot receivers DJ Stubbs and DeMario Douglas led the team in receptions last season, and they were the only receivers with more than 30 catches.
“We need a bigger body put into the boundary some,” Freeze said. “ … Again, he’s just now learning the spot though and he’s very inconsistent and raw at it. Boy, he’s got something to him. We’ve just got to bring him along and have a smaller expectation on the package that he handles when he’s in the game. We do think he has potential to make a difference for us, particularly in some red-zone situations.”
Frith, Moore and Shaa are joined on the outside by Javian Lofton, CJ Daniels, Treon Sibley this season. Those six receivers are projected to get the most playing time on the outside, and Moore’s addition was needed to give the Flames three-deep depth at both X and Z receivers.
"Stetson is good," Daniels said. "He can run. I think it’s a good piece for us in the receiver room. He's a threat in the red zone, and if you throw it up, he'll go get it."
Moore won’t get the lion's share of the reps with Frith and Lofton ahead of him on the depth chart at the boundary. Moore is still in the learning stages of the position after starting the preseason camp with the tight ends.
“The good thing about Stetson is he knows the signals, but applying it to what the receivers do, he had to learn that part of it,” Harris said. “His acclimation to the position was a little bit quicker because he knew the signals. … I think that he made the right move to move out there with us; Coach Freeze made that move. He’s going to be a guy that’s going to be in the mix when we play Sept. 4.”
Moore’s acclimation process to wide receiver was accelerated with his one-on-one work with the wide receivers in the early stages of preseason camp. Aigamaua had Moore and Johnny Huntley break off and work in the one-on-one drills with the wide receivers and cornerbacks. Those drills allowed the two, previously projected to be the top receiving threats at tight end, to work on their releases at the line of scrimmage, hand work against tight coverage, and positioning their bodies to win battles for tightly contested passes.
Moore can still be utilized in the tight end group for goal-line situations, especially when a taller target is needed with Huntley.
“There are points where we send three tight ends in the game,” Aigamaua said, “and one of those guys is Johnny and hopefully this year is Stetson to where if we have a red-zone type matchup, those guys are big enough to go up there and win those one-on-one matchups.”
Note: Three defensive players were placed on scholarship after Friday morning's practice. Strong safeties Daniel Darko and Chance Smith and linebacker Cade Robinson received the news as Liberty held its final preseason camp practice before Saturday's scrimmage.
Darko transferred from Marshall, and Smith and Robinson were walk-ons.