Moore's shift to wide receiver gives Liberty needed size on perimeter

“As you guys can see, in certain practices when we put him outside, that’s a big body that can win those one-on-ones,” Aigamaua said. “It reminds me of somebody we had not too long ago. Just the sheer size. Those are the type of people that we’re looking for, and we’re really excited to see his development to see where he goes.”

The depth at outside receiver has been lacking during Freeze’s first two seasons at Liberty.

Outside of Frith, CJ Yarbrough and Kevin Shaa, there haven’t been many receivers who have made consistent contributions on the outside.

In fact, slot receivers DJ Stubbs and DeMario Douglas led the team in receptions last season, and they were the only receivers with more than 30 catches.

“We need a bigger body put into the boundary some,” Freeze said. “ … Again, he’s just now learning the spot though and he’s very inconsistent and raw at it. Boy, he’s got something to him. We’ve just got to bring him along and have a smaller expectation on the package that he handles when he’s in the game. We do think he has potential to make a difference for us, particularly in some red-zone situations.”