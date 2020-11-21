N.C. State knocks No. 21 Liberty from ranks of unbeaten

However, only one series resulted in points and allowed the Flames, who were outplayed for the opening 27 minutes, to hang around.

N.C. State racked up 158 rushing yards in the first half, but was limited to 11 rushing yards in the second half as Liberty stymied the outside run game.

“Scott [Symons, defensive coordinator] and them had a good plan to stop the stretch, which was the play that was hurting us,” Freeze said.

“We just had to get the feel for it. All week we didn’t practice those types of runs,” Liberty safety JaVon Scruggs said after finishing with a season-high 10 tackles. “We made a couple of adjustments and … shut it down with them running that stretch play.”

The Flames took a 14-7 lead with 7:11 remaining in the third quarter on Willis’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Jerome Jackson.

The Wolfpack were unable to do much on offense in the third quarter (they had minus-18 rushing yards in the frame), but picked up two valuable points on a safety that was set up by quarterback Bailey Hockman’s punt that was downed at the 3-yard line.

Liberty, though, was unable to sustain drives after the safety. The Flames punted on back-to-back drives before Willis’ two fourth-quarter picks on consecutive series.