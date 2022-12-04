New Liberty football coach Chadwell aims to build on 'good foundation'

There was no avoiding the chorus of boos and jeers that rained down on the Williams Stadium visiting sideline Nov. 12, 2016. Jamey Chadwell and his Charleston Southern team barely had time to emerge from the cramped visitors’ locker room in the south end zone when the student section let him know how welcomed he was in Lynchburg.

Here’s a teaser: The Buccaneers were anything but welcomed into a hostile environment with the Big South Conference regular-season title on the line.

Chadwell, in the midst of the raucous energy directly behind him, wanted to coach at Liberty in the future. He called it a “pipedream” at the time, but the outspoken Christian knew if there was a chance he could lead a football program that had an abundance of resources, he wanted to take the opportunity.

Six years later, he wasn’t going to say no.

“God opened the door this time and I was going to make sure I walked through it,” he said Sunday.

Chadwell was introduced as the 10th football coach in Liberty history Sunday afternoon, filling a position that was vacant for less than a week. Hugh Freeze was announced as the new football coach at Auburn this past Monday, and Flames athletic director Ian McCaw promised to have the position filled before the transfer portal opened Monday.

Chadwell signed a contract that is reportedly seven years and will pay him an average of $4 million annually.

“There was tremendous interest,” McCaw said. “… Ultimately what we had to do was very quickly kind of boil it down to those we felt were the best fits for what we need at Liberty University, and at the top of that list was Jamey Chadwell and we were able to get that top choice.”

The 45-year-old Chadwell comes to Liberty with a 99-57 career record spanning head coaching stints at North Greenville, Delta State, Charleston Southern and Coastal.

His past three seasons with the Chanticleers cemented Chadwell’s place as a rising star in the industry.

CCU went 11-0 in the 2020 regular season and rose to as high as ninth in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Liberty, ironically, ended the Chanticleers’ chances for an unbeaten season with a 37-34 overtime triumph in the Cure Bowl that dropped CCU to 14th in the final AP poll.

Coastal followed up the successful 2020 campaign with an 11-2 mark and a Cure Bowl win over Northern Illinois.

Chadwell’s team finished this past regular season with a 9-2 record and lost at Troy 45-26 in Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference championship game.

He concluded his time at Coastal with a 39-22 record. He met with the Coastal players Sunday morning to deliver the news he was leaving for Liberty, and then met with the Liberty players at 2 p.m.

“I’m still emotional about it because you don’t just turn it off. It was hard to leave them; it was hard to leave,” Chadwell said, adding he was appreciative of what the players at Coastal did over the past three seasons. “It was going to take a special opportunity, but this was a special place and I felt like it was the right one. It was challenging for me.”

Chadwell was reportedly linked to openings at Georgia Tech and South Florida in recent weeks. However, when Liberty entered the picture and made him the priority in its coaching search, he didn’t want to lose out on an opportunity to lead a program that has the resources and ability to immediately contend for Conference USA championships next season.

“All of this came together the last few days,” he revealed. “There were some opportunities the last two or three weeks that you’ve been discussing. When you start narrowing it down and thinking about it and as you pray through what could potentially be your next step, it started happening the last few days and got everything sort of finalized at some point yesterday.”

Chadwell’s tasks will be to assemble a coaching staff that McCaw said should be in place by the end of this month. Chadwell said he will meet with the current members of the coaching staff that have not left to join Freeze at Auburn, and he is going to consider members of his staff that are still at Coastal Carolina. Chadwell even hinted there are candidates across the country that could come in and fit the university’s culture.

The early signing period begins Dec. 21, which means he will try to keep the current verbal commits in the fold and try to build relationships to add players to the signing class.

“We’ve got to obviously continue to build, but there is a good foundation here, there are obviously good resources here,” Chadwell said. “We’ve got to make sure that we build a team that fits this university and that will want to achieve that goal down the road. Our first goal is obviously to be the best we can be and go try to see what we can do in Conference USA.”