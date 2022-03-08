No. 14 Liberty pitching continues to shine in shutout win over No. 15 UNC

Cade Hungate unleashed a scream into the Tuesday night air. The Liberty closer pumped both of his fists three more times and continued the celebration as he was met by catcher Gray Betts in front of the mound.

The first matchup between top 25 teams in the history of Liberty Baseball Stadium lived up to its anticipated billing between two teams filled to the brim with pitching talent.

A first-inning swing gave the Flames the lead for good. The stellar bullpen, capped by Hungate, made the game’s lone run stand up.

Hungate struck out the side in the ninth inning to cap No. 14 Liberty’s dramatic 1-0 victory over No. 15 North Carolina before a raucous crowd of 2,692 fans.

It marked the first shutout of the season for the Flames (11-1) and the seventh time in Liberty’s 11-game winning streak the bullpen has not allowed a run.

“I think everyone has the mindset of going out there and being a dog,” reliever Mason Fluharty said after throwing 2⅓ scoreless innings with four strikeouts. He picked up his first win in a Liberty uniform. “ … We have a lot of depth, and we all have the same mindset to go out there and just give it to them. That’s exactly what we’ve been doing.”

Liberty did something only East Carolina has accomplished this season — shut out the potent Tar Heels (11-2). UNC entered the game averaging more than seven runs per game and was coming off a weekend sweep of Coastal Carolina.

Starter Dylan Cumming allowed three hits in the first inning, but got an inning-ending double play to escape the jam. He allowed three more hits over his season-long 4⅔ innings.

“Credit to Dylan for settling in and being able to just kind of compose himself, I think, a little bit and get some big outs for us,” Flames coach Scott Jackson said. “There were some times early in the game where I thought, man, he just doesn’t look like he’s got his best tonight. That being said, his third and fourth innings were his best.”

Cumming left with a 1-0 lead thanks to Aaron Anderson’s solo home run with two outs in the first inning.

The right fielder’s fourth homer of the season came on a 2-1 offering by UNC starter Connor Bovair (1-1), who went to a changeup for the second pitch in a row.

Anderson didn’t miss the 84-mph pitch that was left up in the zone, and the homer barely stayed fair down the right-field line.

“I saw the changeup on the 1-1 pitch that was obviously down, but I picked up the spin, and he doubled up on it and just left it a little up, and I was able to put a pretty good swing on it and kept it fair,” Anderson said. “With guys as good as that, you just try to battle and you want to win every single pitch. That’s just the approach, and that’s what I was trying to do.”

The Flames had three hits after the first two innings but only recorded one more the rest of the game on Derek Orndorff’s infield single with two outs in the eighth inning.

The UNC bullpen of Shaddon Peavyhouse, Shawn Rapp and Kyle Mott combined for 11 strikeouts over six innings. Liberty only had four baserunners against them.

“I think all their dudes that came out of that bullpen were really, really good,” Anderson said.

The Liberty bullpen was just as effective in continuing a trend of dominance this season.

Fluharty entered in the fifth with a runner at third and two outs, and he escaped that jam by striking out Tomas Frick (2 for 4). The southpaw struck out three more over the next two innings.

Freshman Jeremy Beamon allowed a two-out single in a scoreless eighth inning, and Hungate actually faced a two-on, one-out situation in the night after surrendering singles to Johnny Castagnozzi and Alberto Osuna.

That’s when Betts opted to go with the changeup for Hungate. The pitch was used to strike out Hunter Stokely and Max Riemer to secure the Flames’ third straight triumph over the Tar Heels.

“In a sense, you either have to go ground ball or you’re trying to get the strikeout. The way that I pitch, I’m trying to strike everybody out,” Hungate said after recording his fourth save of the season. “It may not work out that way, but my mindset in that situation with runners on first and second and less than two outs, I was trying to strike them out. It just so happened to happen.”

The Flames’ triumph over the ranked Tar Heels was their third win over a ranked team this season. Liberty opened the campaign by taking two out of three at No. 9 Florida and has steadily risen in the national polls with each midweek victory and series sweep.

“I think we kind of put the college baseball world, so to speak, on notice when we went down to Gainesville and beat a really good Florida team,” Hungate said. “We’re starting to get credit from the college baseball world.

"In the clubhouse, we know what we have here. We’re very special, our coaches have done a really good job of bringing transfers in, our freshmen are unbelievable, and we have some guys that have come back just create a really good group. I think this year we’re a very special group, and I can’t wait to keep going on and see where we go from here.”

