No. 15 Ole Miss takes advantage of Liberty miscues to roll to triumph
No. 15 Ole Miss takes advantage of Liberty miscues to roll to triumph

Liberty Mississippi Football

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) is tackled for a loss by Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

OXFORD, Miss. — Liberty had no problem moving the ball in the first half Saturday afternoon against No. 15 Ole Miss. Those drives, however, never ended in points.

Interceptions ended a pair of drives that showed promise. Sacks pushed the Flames past the brink of field-goal range.

Those missed opportunities allowed the Rebels to build a comfortable halftime lead that was too much for the underdog Flames to overcome.

Ole Miss flexed its muscles early with a potent offense and swarming defense, and a 24-point advantage was enough to stave off Liberty’s resurgent second half in a 27-14 triumph before an announced attendance of 53,235 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The showing for the Flames (7-3) was a distinct improvement over their only other matchup with a Southeastern Conference program. Liberty fell to Auburn 53-0 in 2018 during the Flames’ inaugural FBS season.

Everything that could have gone wrong for Liberty in the first half did.

Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) racked up sack after sack, corralled two of its three interceptions and used a pair of explosive plays to build a 24-0 halftime lead.

Liberty, though, finally found the end zone with a methodical drive to open the second half that ended with Shedro Louis’s 28-yard touchdown run.

The Flames’ defense held Ole Miss to a field goal on the subsequent drive, and Malik Willis found the end zone on a 3-yard run that cut the deficit to 27-14.

However, Liberty’s comeback bid was undone by penalties, more sacks and Willis’ third interception of the game that gave Ole Miss the ball back with 60 seconds remaining.

