No. 15 Ole Miss takes advantage of Liberty miscues to roll to triumph

OXFORD, Miss. — Liberty had no problem moving the ball in the first half Saturday afternoon against No. 15 Ole Miss. Those drives, however, never ended in points.
Interceptions ended a pair of drives that showed promise. Sacks pushed the Flames past the brink of field-goal range.
Those missed opportunities allowed the Rebels to build a comfortable halftime lead that was too much for the underdog Flames to overcome.
Ole Miss flexed its muscles early with a potent offense and swarming defense, and a 24-point advantage was enough to stave off Liberty’s resurgent second half in a 27-14 triumph before an announced attendance of 53,235 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The showing for the Flames (7-3) was a distinct improvement over their only other matchup with a Southeastern Conference program. Liberty fell to Auburn 53-0 in 2018 during the Flames’ inaugural FBS season.
Everything that could have gone wrong for Liberty in the first half did.
Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) racked up sack after sack, corralled two of its three interceptions and used a pair of explosive plays to build a 24-0 halftime lead.
Liberty, though, finally found the end zone with a methodical drive to open the second half that ended with Shedro Louis’s 28-yard touchdown run.
The Flames’ defense held Ole Miss to a field goal on the subsequent drive, and Malik Willis found the end zone on a 3-yard run that cut the deficit to 27-14.
However, Liberty’s comeback bid was undone by penalties, more sacks and Willis’ third interception of the game that gave Ole Miss the ball back with 60 seconds remaining.