No. 19 Liberty left out of latest College Football Playoff rankings

Hugh Freeze was expecting to check off another first with the Liberty football program Tuesday evening. He and the Flames will have to wait at least one more week for it to possibly happen.

Liberty, despite being ranked 19th in both the Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA coaches Top 25 polls, did not appear in the second College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. The Flames were left out despite recording the program’s first victory over a Southeastern Conference team, Arkansas, on the road in dramatic fashion this past weekend.

“There was a good deal of discussion around Liberty and the win over Arkansas this past week,” Boo Corrigan, chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee, said Tuesday evening in a conference call after the rankings release. “Strength of schedule does play into — a close loss to Wake Forest, a win over BYU — but again as we’re looking and evaluating everything that goes into it, we want to make sure we get the right 25 teams, and believe it or not, we spent a lot of time on each group as you kind of go from 1 to 25. Liberty certainly was talked about in a lot of respect for what they’ve done and what Coach Freeze has done this year.”

Liberty (8-1) is one of 14 teams in the Bowl Subdivision that are either undefeated or have one loss. Twelve of those teams appeared in the latest CFP ranking, while the Flames and Coastal Carolina (8-1) were not ranked.

Liberty, unlike Coastal, has a pair of marquee victories on its resume with a 41-14 triumph over BYU on Oct. 22 at Williams Stadium and a 21-19 win at Arkansas this past weekend.

The Flames’ lone loss came Sept. 17 in a 37-36 setback at Wake Forest, while Coastal suffered a 49-21 thrashing at the hands of Old Dominion.

LU defeated ODU 38-24 on Oct. 1 in Norfolk.

“I think our non-Power Five resume is better than any of the Group of Five,” Freeze said Monday.

The committee only put two Group of Five teams into this week’s 25-team ranking. Tulane came in at No. 17 and UCF at No. 22. The Green Wave’s marquee win is over Kansas State, which is 19th in the latest rankings despite three losses; UCF is 1-1 against Power Five opponents with a win over Georgia Tech and a loss to Louisville.

Those two teams are members of the American Athletic Conference. An AAC team has been the G5 representative in a New Year’s Six bowl game six times since the 2014 season. The highest-ranked G5 champion claims an automatic bid into a NY6 bowl.

Liberty is not eligible to represent the G5 in a NY6 bowl game this season because of its independent status. That will change next season when the Flames join Conference USA.

“We’ve played three Power Five teams — lost one at their place by one point and have won the other two,” Freeze said. “I don’t know what we’ll do the rest of the season, but for this given week, how are we not talked about as being one of those Group of Five, non-Power Five teams that’s at least in the discussion of whatever that means? … Hopefully that will change and that’ll be a first [Tuesday] night that maybe we’ll get to see our name up there. That’d be nice.”

Corrigan hinted Liberty’s overall strength of schedule was a major factor in Liberty not being ranked. Outside of the Flames’ three games against Wake, BYU and Arkansas, they own four wins by less than 10 points (Southern Miss, UAB, Akron and Gardner-Webb) and have two comfortable triumphs over ODU and UMass.

“It certainly is one of the factors that we take into account as we’re looking at the body of work, the teams around them and making sure that we’re doing an evaluation,” Corrigan said. “We did talk about them. We talked a good amount about Liberty. There’s respect for the job that they have done. The win over Arkansas at Arkansas, to be up 21-0 in that game and see how they played, it is a factor as we’re looking at it, and we’ll continue to evaluate as we move forward.”

Liberty has never been ranked by the CFP since transitioning to the Bowl Subdivision in the 2018 season. The Flames became full-fledged FBS members in 2019, Freeze’s first season guiding the program, and won the Cure Bowl in their first bowl appearance.

The 2020 season featured Liberty being ranked in both national polls for the first time, winning games against ACC opponents for the first time, and yet the Flames did not crack the CFP rankings during that campaign.

This season has seen the Flames post wins over BYU and Arkansas in back-to-back games, the latter being described by Freeze as “the biggest win” in the program’s 49-year history.

“We’ve had four years of a lot of firsts. I’ve said I really enjoyed doing things that are firsts for programs, and we’ve done a lot of those and hopefully we don’t run out,” Freeze said.