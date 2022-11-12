No. 19 Liberty's six-game winning streak stopped by UConn

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Johnathan Bennett’s final pass attempt sailed wide of Caleb Snead’s grasp. Liberty’s sideline stood in near shock. It was almost as if there was an incomprehensible sight unfolding in front of the Flames at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

UConn’s players were celebrating. The 15,107 in attendance on this Saturday afternoon couldn’t wait to rush the field. The 19th-ranked Flames’ six-game winning streak was brought to an abrupt halt.

UConn took the lead with a little less than six minutes remaining and did not allow Liberty to come close to finding the end zone again. The Huskies stormed the field in celebration after securing a 36-33 win that will likely knock the Flames out of the national polls following a steady rise thanks to triumphs over BYU and Arkansas.

“We’ve come a long way in our program to have people get this excited and storm the field when they upset you,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said, “and they deserve it, and congratulations to them.”

Liberty (8-2) held a 33-28 lead with a little less than nine minutes remaining and faced fourth-and-1 from its 45. Freeze elected to keep the offense on the field with a chance at converting and taking more time off the clock.

Bennett swung a pass out to running back Malik Caper in the flat. UConn was all over it, leading to a 4-yard loss and a short field to for a chance to either cut into the deficit or take the lead.

“We’re struggling to stop them, and we’ve got 1 yard; ... you think you can possibly put the game away with another score, then hopefully if you don’t get it, you hold them to a field goal and you still have an opportunity to go score,” Freeze said. “Analytics said go for it. Is it the right call? Who knows. We shouldn’t have been in that situation. Second-and-1 and we throw a fade. He didn’t recognize the down and distance. We practiced that over and over again, and you hand it off twice and we get the first down.”

Bennett, on the second-down play, attempted a rollout to the right, and his pass to CJ Yarbrough fell incomplete. Caper was stopped on the third-down run to set up the pivotal fourth-down call.

UConn (6-5), which became bowl eligible for the first time since 2015, took advantage of the short field for the go-ahead score. The Huskies capped the six-play drive with Zion Turner’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Kevens Clercius with 5:43 remaining. Keelan Marion converted on the two-point conversion for a three-point lead.

Turner completed 15 of 21 passes for 103 yards.

“He’d just find the honey holes and make the good throws,” Liberty linebacker Aakil Washington said, “and they were just making plays off of that.”

UConn became only the third team this season to top 200 rushing yards against Liberty. Southern Miss and UAB accomplished the feat in back-to-back weeks to open the season, and the Huskies gashed the Flames with their outside zone concept.

“When your offensive line is rolling, you always have a chance,” UConn coach Jim Mora said.

Robert Burns rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown. Victor Rosa added 62 yards and two scores. Rosa scored on a 27-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving the Huskies a 28-27 lead.

“I wouldn’t say we weren’t playing hard enough. We missed a lot of tackles, there was a lot of plays sometimes where I probably didn’t set the edge good enough and then I feel like we just came out there not mentally prepared for them to go that hard,” Washington said. “We knew they were going to run outside zone, so I can’t say we weren’t ready for that play or the schemes that they were going to play, but I just felt like we were kind of sleeping on them. We weren’t expecting them to go that hard. Once we got our momentum up, it was kind of too late.”

Liberty trailed 14-3 after the first quarter but seized control over the next 30 minutes to go ahead 27-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

However, there were two 15-yard penalties on Liberty late in the third quarter that kept UConn's drive alive and set up Rosa's touchdown. Durrell Johnson was called for hands to the face on third down, and Ahmad Walker was flagged for targeting on third down.

“I don’t think that they didn’t think it was going to be hard. We’ve had some exciting two weeks, and you go back on the road and it’s hard to be emotional, and I think we started flat and gave them confidence,” Freeze said. “I say all the time it’s hard to win college football games, and when a team gets confidence and you turn it over a few times, man, look out, you’re in for a 60-minute battle, and that’s what it was. They made more plays than we did.”

Bennett, who lost for the first time as a starter, completed 22 of 36 passes for 201 yards, one touchdown and one interception. T.J. Green and DeMario Douglas both topped 100 rushing yards, and the Flames finished with 474 yards of offense.

“We played hard, but I guess they wanted it more,” Douglas said. “Them boys wanted to become bowl eligible, and they fought, they fought for 60 minutes. I applaud them.”