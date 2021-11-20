No. 22 Louisiana capitalizes on turnovers and sacks to take down Liberty

Kevin Shaa let out a scream as soon as he popped up from the Williams Stadium turf. He was greeted by teammates in the end zone after scoring his second touchdown of the night. This score cut Liberty’s deficit to seven points against the nation’s 22nd-ranked team, and the Flames finally had some needed momentum on their side.
Louisiana snatched it away with a lengthy scoring drive and then firmly secured it by gobbling up turnovers that sealed a 42-14 victory over the Flames before an announced crowd of 15,564 on Saturday evening.
“They were the team that made the fewest mistakes,” Liberty quarterback Malik Willis said. “It’s not that they just did something to completely stop us.”
Willis was right.
The Flames (7-4) racked up 293 yards of total offense and showed they could move the ball against the Ragin’ Cajuns’ defense.
However, the two issues that have plagued Liberty this season reared their heads and allowed Louisiana (10-1, 7-0 Sun Belt Conference) to pull away in the second half.
Willis threw interceptions to end back-to-back drives, was sacked on fourth down to end a drive at the Louisiana 28, and then backup quarterback Johnathan Bennett threw his first interception of the season to end the Flames’ final drive.
It was the fourth time this season the Flames have thrown three interceptions in a game, and Liberty finished with six turnovers that led to 14 Louisiana points.
Willis was sacked seven times after being taken down a season-high nine times two weeks prior at Ole Miss.
“It’s those type of things that kind of hurt us. We were still in the game. We would get the ball down the field, we would have another penalty,” Shaa said. “It’s kind of hard to win the game when you have a lot of penalties and a lot of turnovers. We fought, we moved the ball, but we always ran into something we did ourselves.”
Shaa caught three passes for a game-high 72 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his scores came on post routes for 29 and 30 yards.
His second touchdown cut the Flames’ deficit to 21-14 with 11:57 remaining in the third quarter. Louisiana responded with a methodical eight-play, 74-yard drive that culminated in Montrell Johnson’s 2-yard touchdown run.
The Flames’ inability to finish drives after falling behind by two scores again allowed the Ragin’ Cajuns to build on the lead.
Neal Johnson caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Levi Lewis early in the fourth quarter, and Emani Bailey capped the scoring with a 2-yard run with a little less than 2 1/2 minutes remaining.
Lewis completed 14 of 25 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson, John Stephens Jr. and Kyren Lacy caught touchdown passes.
“I think we capitalized when given the opportunities,” Louisiana coach Billy Napier said, “and the ball bounced our way a couple of times tonight.”
Willis completed 14 of 32 passes for 162 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has thrown 11 interceptions this season after tossing only six in 2020.
His first interception did not lead to any points, with the Liberty defense stopping Louisiana on fourth down from the 5-yard line, but the second led to Johnson’s touchdown reception.
“They were on short fields tonight,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said about his defense. “I thought they played outstanding in the first half, but ultimately when you’re on the field that much, they certainly had their backs against the wall too many times and it’s hard to ask them to play a good offense like that extremely well the whole game when you put them in a hole all the time.”
The defense limited Louisiana to 101 yards of offense in the first half.
Neither team sustained a drive in the opening 10 minutes until a 28-yard punt from Aidan Alves gave the Ragin’ Cajuns good starting field position. They responded with a 10-play, 41-yard drive, ending with Stephens’ touchdown reception, to finally get on the board with 1:57 left in the first quarter.
“It was a stalemate for a minute and nobody could do anything,” Willis said.
Liberty had 35 yards of offense after its first six drives, but finally got going with a six-play, 78-yard drive sparked by receiver DJ Stubbs’ 44-yard completion to Shedro Louis.
That got the Flames into range for Willis to connect with Shaa on a 29-yard touchdown strike.
“We did some good stuff out there,” Willis said. “We’ve just got to be more consistent and execute more.”
