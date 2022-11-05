No. 23 Liberty picks up first win over SEC program by holding off Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas delivered haymakers in the fourth quarter. Each drive seemed to weaken a Liberty defense that was stout for more than three quarters against one of the nation’s most dominant rushing attacks.

It boiled down to a two-point conversion. Liberty, like it did in the season opener against Southern Miss, rose to the challenge yet again.

CJ Bazile Jr. brought down Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson short of the goal line to allow Liberty to hold on to a precious two-point lead. That play with 61 seconds remaining, plus Michael Bollinger recovering an onside kick attempt, allowed the 23rd-ranked Flames to exhale and hold on for a 21-19 win Saturday afternoon before an announced crowd of 70,072 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Liberty had never beaten a program from the mighty Southeastern Conference in its short stint in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Heck, the Flames never held a lead when it played Auburn in 2018 and Ole Miss last season.

Liberty, a 14 ½-point underdog, didn’t play like a team that was overmatched by the Power Five opponent. The defense dominated for more than 45 minutes. Quarterback Johnathan Bennett delivered a workman-like performance for the second consecutive game. And the 23rd-ranked Flames cemented their status in the Top 25 polls.

The Flames (8-1) didn’t look like one of the newest FBS programs in the trenches against an Arkansas offensive line that created running lanes against every team it had faced this season.

The Razorbacks (5-4) were held to a season-low 144 rushing yards. They had failed to only reach 200 yards once prior this season, and they still managed to pick up 187 yards against Alabama.

It was a defensive performance that led to Arkansas fans voicing their displeasure after every run call in the second half that resulted in a stop around the line of scrimmage.

Each defensive stop only allowed Bennett, who began the season as Charlie Brewer’s backup and has been referred to as third-string quarterback in recent weeks, to gain more and more confidence.

The fourth-year sophomore has been the signal caller who has delivered in two of the biggest wins in program history.

Bennett was electric with a pair of touchdown passes two weekends ago in a 41-14 win over BYU that has been called the biggest home win for the Flames. He followed that up with yet another sterling outing by tossing three first-half touchdown passes and ensuring the Flames didn’t surrender the halftime advantage.

Bennett made his fourth straight start despite battling the flu earlier in the week, threw for 152 first-half yards and connected with Noah Frith, DeMario Douglas and Treon Sibley on touchdown passes.

Douglas had 103 receiving yards on six catches in the first half.

Bennett’s sterling opening-half performance was made possible by a defense that got into the backfield and prevented the Razorbacks from sustaining drives on the ground.

Arkansas, which entered the game ranked sixth in the nation in rushing offense, was held to 63 rushing yards in the first half. The Liberty defensive line won battles at the line of scrimmage and met either Raheim Sanders or KJ Jefferson in the backfield.

It was the type of performance that has become the standard for the Flames’ defense over the past six weeks. Liberty, after getting shredded by Southern Miss and UAB in the season’s first five quarters, held four of its previous six opponents to less than 100 rushing yards.

With Arkansas unable to generate the running attack, it forced Jefferson to throw more often, and it led to Liberty being able to generate a turnover (Daijahn Anthony’s interception in the end zone to end a promising drive) and five first-half punts.

Liberty’s offense, which ended its first three drives with punts, finally got going as Bennett ended back-to-back drives with touchdown passes to Frith and Douglas.

A 10-play drive at the end of the first half ended with Bennett threading the needle and finding Sibley in the front right corner of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown that extended the lead to three touchdowns.

Arkansas finally got on the scoreboard at the end of the half on Cam Little’s 50-yard field goal. The Razorbacks’ drive was aided by a personal foul penalty on Liberty that got them in Little’s range.