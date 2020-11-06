No. 25 Liberty, Virginia Tech bring similar offensive approaches into matchup

It starts with a strong, seasoned offensive line. A group that is relentless and prides itself in winning every battle. Add in a dual-threat quarterback with the uncanny ability to scramble when needed and make defenders miss. Throw in powerful, yet speedy, running backs who utilize their vision to get to the second level, and it is a recipe for success.

Those ingredients have helped Liberty to start the season 6-0 and rise to No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in program history. The Flames’ methodical ground attack has allowed the offense to retain possession and keep a still-thin defense fresh on the sidelines.

It is also the same reason Virginia Tech has enjoyed success so far. The Hokies are 4-2 thanks to a nasty, powerful offensive line that has cleared mammoth running lanes and brought back a tenacity missing in Blacksburg in recent years.

Liberty and Virginia Tech bring two similar offensive styles to Saturday’s noon kickoff at Lane Stadium, and both teams know whichever offensive line wins at the point of attack will have the upper hand in the second meeting between the in-state programs.