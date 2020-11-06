No. 25 Liberty, Virginia Tech bring similar offensive approaches into matchup

It starts with a strong, seasoned offensive line. A group that is relentless and prides itself in winning every battle. Add in a dual-threat quarterback with the uncanny ability to scramble when needed and make defenders miss. Throw in powerful, yet speedy, running backs who utilize their vision to get to the second level, and it is a recipe for success.
Those ingredients have helped Liberty to start the season 6-0 and rise to No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in program history. The Flames’ methodical ground attack has allowed the offense to retain possession and keep a still-thin defense fresh on the sidelines.
It is also the same reason Virginia Tech has enjoyed success so far. The Hokies are 4-2 thanks to a nasty, powerful offensive line that has cleared mammoth running lanes and brought back a tenacity missing in Blacksburg in recent years.
Liberty and Virginia Tech bring two similar offensive styles to Saturday’s noon kickoff at Lane Stadium, and both teams know whichever offensive line wins at the point of attack will have the upper hand in the second meeting between the in-state programs.
“They’re probably a little bigger than us, a little stronger than us, probably maybe even a little faster than us. We’ve gone through games like that before,” Liberty center Thomas Sargeant said. “It just comes down to everyone doing their job and doing it each and every play. Coach Freeze’s challenge to us this week is just to take each play and use six seconds of an insane amount of courage for 80 plays, and we’ll like the result at the end of the game if we do that. That’s what it’s going to take. We have to go out there and impose our will on every play.”
Sargeant is one of three seniors on a veteran offensive line that has paved running lanes for quarterback Malik Willis and running backs Joshua Mack, Peytton Pickett and Shedro Louis.
Willis leads the nation in scramble rushing yards and total rushing yards for a quarterback, and all three running backs have eclipsed the 100-yard mark at least once this season.
Those three backs have combined for eight rushing touchdowns, while Willis has scored six on the ground to go with his nine passing touchdowns.
Liberty ranks sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game (255.5) and is ninth in yards per carry (5.7) among teams that have played multiple games.
“We want to go into the game and we want to be dominant. We want to impose our will and we want to set the tone for the game,” Sargeant said. “If we can go out there and we can run the ball effectively, it sets the tone for the whole team.”
Liberty is averaging 346 rushing yards in its two road games (354 at Western Kentucky and 338 at Syracuse) and has eclipsed the 200-yard mark four times. Reaching that plateau will be vital for the Flames.
The Hokies are 4-0 when holding teams to less than 200 yards rushing, but they have allowed multiple rushing touchdowns in five of six games.
When Tech gets teams into passing situations, the defensive line has thrived by recording at least three sacks in four of the six games. The Hokies recorded a combined 13 sacks in the opening two weeks against North Carolina State and Duke.
“You turn on the tape and it’s really not a whole lot to talk about. They’re really good,” Liberty offensive line coach Sam Gregg said this week. “If we want to try to win this game, we need to play really good. We need to prepare and do what it takes this week and sacrifice whatever we need to do to make sure we’re ready.”
The Liberty defense, which has been stellar in forcing opponents into third-and-long situations (11 of the Flames' 17 sacks have come on those plays), will face its toughest test with Virginia Tech’s potent ground attack.
The Hokies average 290 rushing yards per game, good for fourth in the nation, and their 6.35-yards-per-carry average is good for third in the country.
“I’d put them as probably the best team as far as doing what they do running the ball. I feel like every other team we’ve played, they had a little bit more in what they do,” Liberty linebacker Anthony Butler said. “Virginia Tech is a team that’s sold on running the football no matter what. In any situation they want to be able to run the football and pound the football. Other teams probably will get away from it, but I couldn’t see them getting away from running the football. They’re very sound at what they do.”
Running back Khalil Herbert, a graduate transfer from Kansas, is fourth in the nation with 803 rushing yards and leads the nation with 205.8 all-purpose yards per game.
His ability to wear down defenses has opened up opportunities for Hendon Hooker to take advantage with his running and throwing ability.
Hooker is completing 63% of his passes with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s second on the team with 359 rushing yards and leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns.
“It’s the ability of this offense to keep you on your heels defensively, make you play with disciplined eyes in the play-action game, and you’ve got to be sound in terms of fitting the runs, both inside runs and perimeter runs,” Liberty safeties coach Corey Batoon said. “They do a great job of bringing receivers down, cutting splits, adding numbers to the box. It’s very tactical in terms of how they run the ball, and obviously they have their shot plays off of it. It will be a big challenge for us.”
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said Liberty has tremendous length in its defensive line, and that line will be tested by the Hokies’ offensive front.
The Hokies' unit, led by center Brock Hoffman, has generated enough push up front that many runs feature the line of scrimmage being moved into the second level, and the Tech running backs at times are not touched until several yards up the field.
That punishing line has led to strong results in the red zone, with 17 touchdowns (14 rushing) and six field goals in 27 trips.
“No one has stopped them,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze pointed out. “ … I really think one of the keys to watch if we have a chance to be in this game will be our red-zone defense. Are we able to hold them to some field goals instead of touchdowns?
“They’re going to move the ball and they have against everyone. They have a good scheme, they’re well-coached, and they have good players.
“It’d be really nice if they turned it over to us like they did against Wake [Forest, with three interceptions]. If they did that a few times, that would help our cause. I think you look at that, and then you look at are we able to keep them out of the end zone on some of those red-zone opportunities. Those will be some big stats.”
